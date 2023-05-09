Interview: Lady Bunny of LADY BUNNY: GREATEST HO ON EARTH (ONE WOMAN SHOW) at Flipphone Events

This show is on May 18, 2023

Lady Bunny
Photo by Steven Menendez

The leggy and fabulously filthy Lady Bunny returns to Minneapolis for a night of comedic debauchery with her newly (and aptly) titled show, The Greatest Ho on Earth. The good time Sally of salacious song and story will tantalize and titillate you...she may even traumatize you. Either way, Lady Bunny is going to show you a good time and when it's over you'll be happy you came. The big old ho...rather Lady Bunny: The Greatest Ho on Earth takes the stage at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre in Minneapolis on May 18th, 2023. Bunny's act is not suitable for kids so please don't bring them.

We chat with Lady Bunny about this show.

What inspired you to do drag? Who were your influences and inspirations?

The list of my inspirations is long, and you wouldn't necessarily look at me and say "She was influenced by them." But here goes: Flip Wilson as Geraldine, Charo, Grace Jones, Carol Channing, Patti Labelle and Lypsinka! I've been lucky enough with all but Flip. I am drawn to larger than life personalities with unique looks. I was also a fan of the late Dame Edna. My parents were pretty open about letting me experiment with drag-even though my old @ss grew up in the 70s. The 1870s!

What can attendees expect from your show?

It's lots of song parodies from artists as varied as Adele, Cardi B, Madonna and Lizzo! There's an original song about how I've never bottomed before, and lots of dishy one liners directed at Drag Race queens and RuPaul. It's fast-paced, despite the fact that my foot is broken and in a boot. So my dancing may not be that great. Now I finally know what it feels like to be Kim Chi!

What do you hope they take away?

We have become so PC that sometimes they're trying to change Dick Van Dyke's name to Penis Van Lesbian. I'm not PC at all, so if you're easily triggered, maybe skip my shows. But if you like to laugh and don't mind nasty humor, you'll love this it. And I haven't performed there in over 5 years!

What is your message for the drag artist community?

Obviously, there's an attack on drag from right-wingers. I go into that during the show, explaining my take on drag queen story hours, new anyi-drag laws. Sometimes, the media narratives from left and right are leading us astray. I grew up in Tennessee, home of some of these laws, so I have a different take on this.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out?

Oh yes! I've DJed at The Saloon, shot a TV show in The Mall Of The Americas, and performed at performed the Gay 90s several times. And even met a sexy man outside the joint! And I hope to see Bebe Zahara JonBenet Ramsey, because she's an absolute scream!

Thank you Lady Bunny for your time! We look forward to having you here!

Fore more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




