Interview: Kimberly Immanuel of WICKED at Orpheum

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz ... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin - smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked."

We chat with Kimberly Immanuel who plays Nessarose in the touring production of Wicked.

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It feels amazing to have live audiences and theatre back. The pandemic has had a major impact on our industry, and it feels so great to be sharing stories with in-person audiences again. Our audiences have been incredible, and I think that we all have a deeper appreciation for being in a theatre together after the past two and a half years.

What inspired you to pursue a career in performing?

I fell in love with performing when I began taking dance classes at the age of 2. However, it wasn't until I got older that I understood how thought-provoking and mind-expanding art can be; and it was then that I decided I wanted to pursue a career in theatre.

Do you have a favorite song in Wicked?

Yes, I love "No Good Deed." It is such a beautiful song with powerful lyrics, and I get chills every time I hear our amazing Elphaba, Lissa deGuzman, sing it.

Do you have a favorite moment in Wicked?

I think my favorite moment to perform is "Dancing Through Life." I have always loved the choreography in that number, and I am always in awe seeing our extraordinary ensemble dance in it every night! Also I cherish every chance I get to be on stage with our wonderful Boq, Jake Pedersen, and I love the moment we have together during that song.

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

Working with this cast and team has been a dream come true. It's an amazing group of people, and I've learned so much from each and every person who works on the show. The tour is comprised of kind, thoughtful, hilarious, giving individuals who make touring with Wicked an absolute joy.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production of Wicked?

I hope the audience feels empowered after seeing the show. When I first saw Wicked, I remember feeling so inspired by this beautiful woman-led story that is about overcoming adversity and standing in your power, and I hope that this production makes audiences feel the same.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Do you have any favorite spots or places you're looking to visit while you're here?

Yes, I have! I played Peggy Sawyer in the Ordway's production of 42nd Street in 2019, and I am so happy to be back in Minnesota. I'm a big fan of Northern Coffeeworks and Cardigan Donuts, and I love spending time at Lake Harriet, seeing a show at The Dakota, and thrift shopping at b. Resale. I've also heard amazing things about Young Joni and Hai Hai and I'm excited to try them and to continue to explore all that Minnesota has to offer.

Thank you Kimberly for your time!

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below

Photo courtesy of Kimberly Immanuel