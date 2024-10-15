Interview: Kayko Music of YOUNG & OUT OF LOVE TOUR at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Kayko Music

First Avenue Presents: Blake Proehl, Kaibrienne, and KAYKO - Young & Out Of Love Tour

The Young & Out Of Love Tour will be making a stop at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall on November 6, 2024. We had a chance to chat with KAYKO about music and their upcoming visit to Minnesota!

What inspired you to pursue music?

I’ve always been a musical in some way shape or form. I started playing piano when I was 3, and I was in my first show (Annie) when I was 5. When I got into high school, I started doing more and more shows and also started my songwriting journey which I completely fell in love with. Songwriting has always been my way of processing my feelings and pouring it out into one 3-minute drop of emotion.

Who are your musical influences?

Theatre was always important to me, but my mom also raised me on 80’s classic rock like Bon Jovi / Journey. It was because of them that I always wanted to be in rock musicals like Rent & Spring Awakening, because those shows had an edge, and they also told great stories. So now that I’m an artist writing original music, I want to blend those worlds of telling great stories and meshing them with catchy and fun feeling songs.

What are you looking forward to with the Young and Out of Love Tour?

I am really looking forward to connecting with the fans! When I was on American Idol, I was on TV twice a week… but I couldn’t see any of those millions of people I was mostly in the studio or my hotel room in LA. So, on this tour I’m going to be able to connect & experience music with fans of the show and fans of Kayko. It’s cliche, but it’s seriously such a magical thing to hear your own lyrics being sung back to you. Nothing else like it.

What do you hope anyone who listens to your music or attends the tour takes away from it?

I want my music to give people a sense of joy and a sense of belonging. I don’t really shy away from taboo subjects in my music. I talk about grief, loneliness, imposter syndrome, and bad breakups, but I always try and do it in a way that doesn’t feel hopeless. Difficult things in life exist, but there’s also amazing things. And so why not laugh, cry, and dance all to the same song?



Have you been to Minnesota before? Are there any spots you are hoping to check out while here?

I’ve been to Minnesota a couple of times before! Before American Idol, I would tour with a motivational speaker who goes to schools all around the Midwest and spreads the message that “your story matters”. I would come out before he talks and sing a couple songs to get the kids hyped up, and then he would hammer home the message. It is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done because growing up was hard when I was in high school a few years ago… I can’t even imagine what it must do to your psyche to go through the pandemic during middle school, so getting to remind them of their value is an indescribable happiness. Sorry, getting off track. All I know is when I’m in Minnesota I’m having some cheese curds!

Thank you Kayko for your time! We look forward to having you here!

