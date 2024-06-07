Interview: Kathleen Cameron of COME FROM AWAY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo courtesy of Kathleen Cameron

The musical Come from Away tour is making a stop in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from June 7-16, 2024.

We chat with Kathleen Cameron who plays Bonnie and others about her role, Come From Away, and Minnesota!

What do you enjoy most about your role in Come From Away?

I play Bonnie, who works at the local SPCA animal shelter and rescues the nineteen animals in the holds of thirty-eight planes diverted to Gander. As an animal lover, I admire Bonnie's determination to find these animals, even if it involves stepping on other people's toes and breaking the rules. Bonnie is not a people person. She's a bit prickly with humans, particularly her husband, Doug. But towards the end of the show, we see Bonnie's softer side when she's with the animals, which is so endearing.

What is your favorite moment in Come From Away?

My favorite moment in Come From Away changes all the time. I have so many favorite moments! My current favorite moment is the number "Screech In," where the Newfoundlanders throw a big party for all the plane people and lead a silly ceremony making them honorary Newfoundlanders. Our band joins the cast onstage and we all have a blast together. The audience is a part of the celebration, too. "Screech In" is pure joy!

What is your favorite song in Come From Away?

My favorite song in Come From Away is the opening number, "Welcome to the Rock," which starts with a rhythm played on the bodhrán. Immediately the audience immediately can sense that Come From Away is unlike any musical they've seen. From the music to the dialects to the choreography to the staging, Come From Away is utterly unique, and "Welcome to the Rock" sets the stage for the rest of the show.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing Come From Away?

Come From Away is about community, resiliency, and the power of kindness. I hope our audiences leave the theater tapping their toes with a little more joy, optimism, and faith in their fellow man. I truly hope Come From Away inspires our audience to do more acts of kindness for strangers.



Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I have never been to Minnesota before! I'm very excited to visit Saint Paul. I'm hoping to visit some local coffee shops, vegan restaurants, and check out the city views from Harriet Island Regional Park.

Thank you Kathleen for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

Comments