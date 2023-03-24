Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Joshua Pelatzky of BETTY WHO WITH SHEA COULEE at First Avenue

This concert was on March 22nd but continues to tour through June 3rd

Mar. 24, 2023  
Interview: Joshua Pelatzky of BETTY WHO WITH SHEA COULEE at First Avenue
Joshua Pelatzky photo by Zak Cassar

Joshua Pelatzky is an internationally renowned dancer, choreographer and teacher. His body of work spans 20 different countries, from theatre and concert dance to music videos, tours and television.

With a diverse training background, Joshua has worked with esteemed choreographers including Mandy Moore, Travis Wall, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bergasse, Michele Assaf and Dee Caspary; notable music artists such as Patti Labelle, Kelly Clarkson, FKA Twigs, Rachel Platten and Kesha; and, most recently, pop star Betty Who-for whom he currently serves as dance captain with choreography by Khasan Brailsford.

Currently, Joshua is touring with Betty Who and Shea Couleé.

We talk with Joshua about dance and his visit to Minnesota and performing at First Avenue in Minneapolis!

What inspired you to dance?

I've been moving my whole life. I started in gymnastics when I was young but had a growth spurt and switched over to cheer. That did not last long! From there I was on a double dutch team, I went to roller skating camp, played baseball and basketball. When I was about 12 I decided I wanted to be Michael Flatley. Finding Irish Step in Texas 25 years ago wasn't so easy. But I did!! That studio offered me a full year scholarship to take all styles of dance. From there it took off. I got my first professional contract at 15. I would work 9-4 with a contemporary ballet company and home school after. On weekends I would continue with the studio that offered me my scholarship, my career, my joy. I feel in love. I wanted to dance, choreograph and teach ... all day.

What is your favorite style of dance?

When I choreographer or teach I love contemporary. And more specific site specific work. Creating things around existing beauty that can't necessarily be done other places. When I perform, NOW I love commercial. I just wanna have fun. I wanna emote. I wanna connect with the audience/fans. Company work is amazing and I will always have a love for it. But nothing beats being on a stage with thousands of people screaming out their favorite lyrics.

Who were your influences and inspiration?

The list could go on and on but huge ones ... Bob Fosse, Jiri Kylian, Tina Landon, Michele Assaf, Michael Flatley (obvi) and then also other mediums, Banksy, Van Gouh, Ani DiFranco, Bjork

How is it touring with Betty Who and Shea Couleé?

Touring with Betty has never been a job. We've traveled the world together, played huge festivals, tiny stages and even made some tv appearances. After 7 years with her, she's my little sister. I would do anything for her. Before we go on stage we always talk about how we wanna bring so much joy, love and acceptance to the stage. And hopefully what we give people ripples out from each audience member into their lives and has an effect on their people. Shea has been a great addition. Especially with where we are having a majorly queer tour and people seeing that is really important.

What is your message for everyone right now?

Find comfort in being uncomfortable. I don't ever wanna be ok with where I am. Physically, mentally, spiritually, career wise. And the hardest part est really do show us who we are and what we can achieve.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places that you were able to check out?

I have been to Minnesota a few times actually. Mostly when there are blizzards. And sadly with tour life, the longest I'm in a city is about 24 hrs. So I haven't been able to see much, but I love First Ave and Prince!!!

Thank you Joshua for your time!

For more tour ticket and concert information, click the ticket link button below.

Visit joshua's website here

Instagram @Joshua.pelatzky




HAMILTON Sets Lottery In Minneapolis Photo
HAMILTON Sets Lottery In Minneapolis
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Hennepin Theatre Trust have announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance Tuesday, April 4 in Minneapolis at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis). 
Santino Fontana to Perform at the Guthrie Theaters Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary Gala Photo
Santino Fontana to Perform at the Guthrie Theater's Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary Gala
On Thursday, May 11, the Guthrie Theater will host the Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary Gala, an evening of music and merriment celebrating the theater’s legacy of artistic excellence.
Interview: Melody Her of AGAIN at Theater Mu Photo
Interview: Melody Her of AGAIN at Theater Mu
Local Hmong American playwright and theater artist Katie Ka Vang returns to Theater Mu for the world premiere of her and Melissa Li's musical, Again. Weaving together unlikely friendships, complex family dynamics, and original songs, Again runs Mar 31-Apr 16 at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis (previews Mar 29 & 30). The story begins when cancer survivor Mai See, a successful memoirist who can't seem to get her life together, meets Quest, an aspiring filmmaker who is battling chronic cancer herself. Inspired by Mai See's work, Quest asks her to star in her documentary. Although Mai See reluctantly agrees, they're both thrown for a loop when Mai See discovers she has relapsed.
Review: MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
What did our critic think of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts? Boasting classic songs like 'I Could Have Danced All Night' and 'On the Street Where You Live,' My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a 'proper lady.' But, in this new staging of the show, brilliantly directed by Bartlett Sher, you might ask yourself who is really being transformed?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Interview: Joshua Pelatzky of BETTY WHO WITH SHEA COULEE at First AvenueInterview: Joshua Pelatzky of BETTY WHO WITH SHEA COULEE at First Avenue
March 24, 2023

Review: MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing ArtsReview: MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
March 23, 2023

What did our critic think of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts? Boasting classic songs like 'I Could Have Danced All Night' and 'On the Street Where You Live,' My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a 'proper lady.' But, in this new staging of the show, brilliantly directed by Bartlett Sher, you might ask yourself who is really being transformed?
Interview: Melody Her of AGAIN at Theater MuInterview: Melody Her of AGAIN at Theater Mu
March 23, 2023

Local Hmong American playwright and theater artist Katie Ka Vang returns to Theater Mu for the world premiere of her and Melissa Li's musical, Again. Weaving together unlikely friendships, complex family dynamics, and original songs, Again runs Mar 31-Apr 16 at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis (previews Mar 29 & 30). The story begins when cancer survivor Mai See, a successful memoirist who can't seem to get her life together, meets Quest, an aspiring filmmaker who is battling chronic cancer herself. Inspired by Mai See's work, Quest asks her to star in her documentary. Although Mai See reluctantly agrees, they're both thrown for a loop when Mai See discovers she has relapsed.
Interview: Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich of UPTOWN THEATER KICKOFF PARTY WITH YAM HAUS at Uptown Theater MinneapolisInterview: Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich of UPTOWN THEATER KICKOFF PARTY WITH YAM HAUS at Uptown Theater Minneapolis
March 21, 2023

Yam Haus is a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The members are Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich. The have toured throughout the U.S. Their music is availible on all music streaming platforms.
Interview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: READY TO BLOW at Brave New WorkshopInterview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: READY TO BLOW at Brave New Workshop
March 20, 2023

International drag chanteuse Varla Jean Merman is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown! After the craziest time in memory, the loosest gal in town is at loose ends.
share