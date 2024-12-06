Interview: John Payonk of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Circa 21

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Circa 21

Miracle on 34th Street is now playing at Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse through December 29, 2024! This heartwarming show, based on the beloved movie, is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends. Don't miss the magic of this festive classic!

We chat with cast member John Payonk who plays Kris Kringle in this production.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

I'm playing Kris Kringle aka Santa Claus...what is there NOT to love about that! I've been portraying the jolly red elf since I was in High School so many years ago & now, I don't need padding or a fake beard!! LOL!!

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song in the show is between Fred & Susan & is called My Wish.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

The scene where he speaks to the little Dutch girl Hendricka & their little song together The Bugle

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

That we should be treating each other with love & kindness. That if you truly believe, magic does happen!!

What are your favorite local spots?

Oh, there are so many, how can you just pick a few? I do love shopping at Fred & Ethel's, all the thrift stores in the Quad Cities, the restaurants Los Portales & Soi 2 & for that sweet tooth how can you beat Lagomarsino's or Whiteys??!!

Thank you John for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

