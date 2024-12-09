Interview: John Haynes of HOLIPROV: LAUGH CAMP'S HILARIOUS HOLIDAY IMPROV SHOW! at Camp Bar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo courtesy of John Haynes

Holiprov: Laugh Camp's Hilarious Holiday Improv Show!

Now playing at the Camp Bar in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on select dates through December 27, 2024. It’s the perfect way to add some laughs to your holiday season! We sit down with Artistic Director John Haynes to discuss the production and what makes this festive improv show a must-see during the holidays.

What are the best/worst holiday movies that would be make for a good live show? I still love the classics. White Christmas and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation are probably my two favorites. But I also love the old animated films too. Still love Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman. A Charlie Brown Christmas, these were all the movies I couldn't wait to see when they'd come on TV when I was a kid, so those are still a part of my tradition.

What are your favorite holiday traditions that YOU would include?

I like to decorate so I already have my tree up. Growing up, my mom had a Christmas village set that she would put up every year. As she got older, it became too much for her so she gave it to me. I put it up every year and try and add something to it. And then I like to do some type of outreach, like adopting a family or helping provide gifts for people who might not otherwise receive any during the holidays.

What are the corniest holiday movie cliches that you either love or hate?

For example, the holiday miracle where everything works out, miraculous change of heart from the a-hole boss on Christmas, etc. One of the traps is the idea that, 'it always works out in the end.' No matter what the issue, there's always a Christmas magic that solves everything by the end of the movie. Whether it's that the curmudgeonly persona suddenly believes, or the family having issues comes together to sing on Christmas Eve. Just finding that happiness always happens when it's Christmas.

Thank you John for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

