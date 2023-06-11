Interview: Joe Jacobson and Mia Nelson, 2023 Minnesota Nominees for THE JIMMY AWARDS at State Theater

2023 Minnesota Nominees for the Jimmy Awards

Joe Jacobson and Mia Neslon

Photo by Jared Fessler

Come celebrate the best of Minnesota high school theater at Spotlight Showcase! Over 1,600 students will participate in the awards and recognition event, presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight Education program. After a season of Spotlight-evaluated plays and musicals, honored students and programs take the stage at the historic State Theatre.

Congratulations to Joe Jacobson (he/him) from St. Francis High School and Mia Nelson (she/her) from Rosemount High School, our 2023 Minnesota Nominees for The Jimmy Awards on presented on Monday, June 26, 2023! We are proud and excited to see where they go next.

We chat with Joe and Mia about being the Minnesota Nominees for the Jimmy Awards.

What is your favorite musical?

Joe: My favorite musical is moulin rouge it’s really fun and energetic. When I saw for the first time my jaw was on the floor the whole performance.

Mia: I would say my favorite musical of all time would be Anastasia!

What is your favorite musical song to sing?

Joe: My favorite musical to sing is Bright Star or The Last Five Years.

Mia: I think it would be between Part of Your World from the Little Mermaid or Journey to the Past from Anastasia.

What is your favorite song to listen to?

Joe: My favorite song to listen to at the moment is the album Adele 21 I can’t pick just one but if I have to probably the song one and only

Mia:

This one is hard because I feel like it changes every day! But at the moment my favorite song to listen to would be Enchanted by Taylor Swift:))

What is your dream role?

Joe: My dream role is Sweeney Todd or Whizzer in Falsettos. Also anything in Moulin Rouge.

Mia: Anya in Anastasia!

How has the process for Spotlight been? What have you learned and taken away from it?

Jacob: Spotlight has given me so many resources over the past years to help me grow wether it be workshops or triple threat. It’s been really fun and I’ve met a lot of really awesome people and learned so many different skills from dance to singing to personal growth.

Mia:

It has been amazing. I feel like they have prepared us so well and everyone is always at their best. Whenever someone asks, I always say this experience is both "the hardest yet most fun thing I have ever done". Spotlight challenges you in the best way possible, they want you to feel like you've done your best, but they make every single day so much fun and memorable at the same time. Spotlight also does a great job always making you feel comfortable, I've loved every single second of this process. The people you are constantly surrounded with, who always are giving their greatest efforts and enjoy the process as much as you do is such a great environment to be in. I am so thankful for this experience, I wouldn't trade it for a single thing. I feel so grateful to Hennepin Theatre Trust/Spotlight education for their support in the theatre arts in schools.

I feel like I have learned so much from this experience. Participating in Triple Threat has given me a glimpse of what it would be like to pursue a career in musical theatre. The rehearsals have been intense, professional, and fast paced while also exciting and fun. The people we get the opportunity to work and learn from every day teach us skills that we can not only use for Triple Threat, but skills we can take with us for future work. This experience has helped strengthen my desire to pursue my passion for musical theatre.

2023 Minnesota Nominees for the Jimmy Awards

Joe Jacobson and Mia Neslon

Photo by Jared Fessler

How did it feel to be nominated for the Jimmy Awards and what are you looking forward to with that experience?

Joe: When I was told I was going to the jimmy’s I was ecstatic I was a little shocked too. There was a lot of love coming from everyone around me to which made me feel very happy. I’m really looking forward to going to New York and getting to perform on a broadway stage. Also I’m excited to get to meet people and learn more. I’m so grateful to spotlight for giving me this opportunity I’m so happy and excited to be able to represent Minnesota at the Jimmy’s.

Mia: t stills feels unreal, it's a dream come true. I would watch clips of the Jimmy Awards all the time when I was little, so just the thought that I get to do that very soon is crazy!! I cannot even put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. I am very excited for this experience because like I said earlier, this is something I want to pursue as a career, so this feels like the next step in achieving that goal. I cannot wait for all the stuff I get to learn or the people I get to meet and work with. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I am so thankful to be chosen for. I cannot wait to head to New York with Joe and Ari!!

Thank you Joe and Mia for your time! Congratulations!

For more ticket and show information for the 2023 Minnesota Spotlight Showcase, please click the ticket link button below.

SPONSORED BY THE ORDWAY