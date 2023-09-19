Interview: Jim Verraros on TAKE MY BOW

Take A Bow is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Interview: Jim Verraros on TAKE MY BOW
Interview: Jim Verraros on TAKE MY BOW
Jim Verrarors
Photo by Christian Blake

Jim Verraros is a prominent singer, recognized for his outstanding performance on American Idol Season 1, where he achieved a top ten placement. His recent release, 'Take My Bow,' has been garnering attention in the music scene. Notably, Jim Verraros made American Idol history by being one of the first contestants to openly come out as gay. This courageous step paved the way for many others within the music and entertainment industry to embrace and express their authentic selves.

We had a conversation with Jim about his latest single, 'Take My Bow,' and his visits to the wonderful state of Minnesota.

What inspired you to write Take My Bow?

When I came out in 2002 shortly after the American Idol Top Ten Tour, there was very little representation in terms of musical artists in pop in the US who were openly gay. Now, in 2023, we have such incredible mainstream queer and trans artists like Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Vincint, Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko and several Idols from past seasons, Todrick Hall, Adam Lambert, David Archuleta, David Hernandez, Mikalah Gordon…I felt like because the door is so much more open, this was a good time to try and dip my toe back into it to see if there could be room for me, too.

Who are your musical influences? 

This could go on forever, but George Michael forever and always. From a current artist standpoint, Troye Sivan, ToveLo, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, and of course, the one and only Kelly Clarkson

What do you hope anyone who listens to Take My Bow takes away from it? 

There are a lot of double-entendres in it, but mostly it’s about playing the part of the fantasy of what people want you to be, whoever that is. There’s a tone of, “I wasn’t ready for you then, but I’m ready for you now,” in it, too. I wanted something a little sexier, a little more provocative in terms of production.

Interview: Jim Verraros on TAKE MY BOW
Jim Verraros' 'Take A Bow' is now available on all major music streaming platforms.
Photo by Christian Blake

Besides music, what else do you enjoy doing in your free time? 

My husband and I love getting together with friends for dinners, we love dancing and seeing concerts here in Chicago whenever we can. We live within walking distance of the United Center, so sometimes we’ll see who’s playing that day and grab tickets. 

Have you been to Minnesota before?

Any favorite places here or places you would want to check out here? I have been to Minnesota! Love it. We toured there at the Xcel Arena. I feel like I’ve been to most of the bars out there, Gay 90s, Eagle…but one of the best things about Minnesota are the people. Always kind and always so warm. I think it’s a beautiful Midwest thing. 

Thank you Jim for your time! We hope to have you in Minnesota soon! 

Take A Bow is now available on all major music streaming platforms.



RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Lyric Arts Photo
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Lyric Arts

What did our critic think of A CHORUS LINE at Lyric Arts? The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, A Chorus Line, offers a compelling glimpse into the lives of 17 aspiring dancers who lay it all 'on the line' for the chance to secure a coveted spot in the chorus line of a Broadway show. The entire narrative unfolds within the stark walls of an audition room, where dancers share their intimate stories, struggles, and aspirations through captivating monologues and iconic, high-energy dance routines.

2
Review: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis Photo
Review: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis

What did our critic think of NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis? Since its premiere in 2018, the show has developed a dedicated fanbase, and Byer's hosting prowess is a significant contributor to its success. Notably, she made history in 2020 by becoming the first Black woman ever nominated for 'Outstanding Host for A Reality or Competition Program,' a feat she repeated in both 2021 and 2022.

3
Review: THE CHINESE LADY at Open Eye Theatre Photo
Review: THE CHINESE LADY at Open Eye Theatre

What did our critic think of THE CHINESE LADY at Open Eye Theatre?

4
Review: THE PIANO GUYS PRESENTED BY AEG PRESENTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo
Review: THE PIANO GUYS PRESENTED BY AEG PRESENTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

What did our critic think of THE PIANO GUYS PRESENTED BY AEG PRESENTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Interview: Christi Chiello of NICOLE BYER LIVE at Pantages Theater MinneapolisInterview: Christi Chiello of NICOLE BYER LIVE at Pantages Theater Minneapolis
Interview: Jim Verraros on TAKE MY BOWInterview: Jim Verraros on TAKE MY BOW
Review: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre MinneapolisReview: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Lyric ArtsReview: A CHORUS LINE at Lyric Arts

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CABARET
Plymouth Playhouse (9/14-9/24)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Croce Plays Croce
Pantages Theatre (11/17-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with David Sedaris
State Theatre (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheaper Than Hamilton
Dudley Riggs Theatre (8/10-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
Orpheum Theatre (10/08-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decked!
Theatre B (11/24-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIANNE McINTYRE Group In the Same Tongue
McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche
Theatre B (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour
Pantages Theatre (3/28-3/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
Theatre B (2/23-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You