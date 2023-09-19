Interview: Jim Verraros on TAKE MY BOW

Jim Verrarors

Photo by Christian Blake

Jim Verraros is a prominent singer, recognized for his outstanding performance on American Idol Season 1, where he achieved a top ten placement. His recent release, 'Take My Bow,' has been garnering attention in the music scene. Notably, Jim Verraros made American Idol history by being one of the first contestants to openly come out as gay. This courageous step paved the way for many others within the music and entertainment industry to embrace and express their authentic selves.

We had a conversation with Jim about his latest single, 'Take My Bow,' and his visits to the wonderful state of Minnesota.

What inspired you to write Take My Bow?

When I came out in 2002 shortly after the American Idol Top Ten Tour, there was very little representation in terms of musical artists in pop in the US who were openly gay. Now, in 2023, we have such incredible mainstream queer and trans artists like Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Vincint, Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko and several Idols from past seasons, Todrick Hall, Adam Lambert, David Archuleta, David Hernandez, Mikalah Gordon…I felt like because the door is so much more open, this was a good time to try and dip my toe back into it to see if there could be room for me, too.

Who are your musical influences?

This could go on forever, but George Michael forever and always. From a current artist standpoint, Troye Sivan, ToveLo, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, and of course, the one and only Kelly Clarkson.

What do you hope anyone who listens to Take My Bow takes away from it?

There are a lot of double-entendres in it, but mostly it’s about playing the part of the fantasy of what people want you to be, whoever that is. There’s a tone of, “I wasn’t ready for you then, but I’m ready for you now,” in it, too. I wanted something a little sexier, a little more provocative in terms of production.

Jim Verraros' 'Take A Bow' is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

Photo by Christian Blake

Besides music, what else do you enjoy doing in your free time?

My husband and I love getting together with friends for dinners, we love dancing and seeing concerts here in Chicago whenever we can. We live within walking distance of the United Center, so sometimes we’ll see who’s playing that day and grab tickets.

Have you been to Minnesota before?

Any favorite places here or places you would want to check out here? I have been to Minnesota! Love it. We toured there at the Xcel Arena. I feel like I’ve been to most of the bars out there, Gay 90s, Eagle…but one of the best things about Minnesota are the people. Always kind and always so warm. I think it’s a beautiful Midwest thing.

Thank you Jim for your time! We hope to have you in Minnesota soon!

