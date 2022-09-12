Interview: Jessica Halverson of SHE LOVES ME at 4 Community Theatre

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and all the twists and turns along the way!

We chat with Jessica Halverson who plays Amalia in this production.

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back? It feels amazing to have theatre back! This is my third show since the pandemic and I knew during that long period of time when I wasn't performing that it felt like a part of me was missing. There is a special kind of magic that you feel not only performing a show for people on stage, but also as an audience member. It has the ability to take you away from whatever is going on in your life or in the world for a few hours... to connect, to smile, to laugh, cry, and we all could use some of that right now!

What inspired you to pursue theatre and performing?

I have been singing and dancing ever since I was a toddler. I used to pull the bed posts off my bed and use them as microphones, and make my family sit and watch while I performed songs for them on the ledge of our fireplace that I pretended was a stage in our basement! This led my parents to put me in dance classes at three years old, and in choirs at our church. I would try out for every solo in church choir, and then continued as I went through school. A friend of mine asked me to audition for a musical with her at a summer stock theatre when I was 14, and it sounded like fun so I did. After the audition I was given my first lead role on the spot! I had such a blast, met some amazing people, learned a lot about myself, and after that show I was hooked! I continued to study music performance in college, and have participated in many theatre shows since! I always knew I loved to sing and perform, and theatre has given me an amazing outlet to do so!

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

For the past several years I have tended to play more of the sassy, sexy, confident characters. The belty comedic roles that have a little spunk to them. Amalia in She Loves Me is my first soprano ingenue type role in awhile. But the thing I love about Amalia is that she is not your typical ingenue; she is a hopeless romantic, but also strong, confident, opinionated, a modern woman in the 1930s going after the job and love that she wants, and that's why I wanted to play her. I have also loved being able to brush up on my classical singing chops in this show. As a music major I was trained classically in college, but have since had to teach myself how to belt in order to play some of the contemporary musical theater roles. Singing this gorgeous music has felt like "coming home" in a way, and has reminded me of the many places my voice can go!

What was your process for developing your character?

I have loved finding Amalia's character throughout this process! I really resonate with her and it has been so fun and rewarding to play a character that I connect with on a personal level. I love that even though Amalia is the coloratura soprano ingenue in the show, she still gets to be funny, witty, fight for herself, and doesn't just listen to the men around her. Especially in the time period of the 1930s it would have been unusual for a woman in her mid thirties to be unmarried and fighting for a job, but she does it with grace and heart. Of course there are a few bumps along the way but that feels very relatable and human to me. I have worked hard during this process and with the directing team to show Amalia's strength, but also her vulnerability, especially in the scenes where she is alone or in the comfort of her home. It has also been fun developing the relationship between Amalia and Georg throughout this process, and watching their interactions change as the show goes on.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

It is so hard to pick one song because I just love all of the music in this show! All of the songs have beautiful and catchy melodies and are so fun to sing. Of course "Vanilla Ice Cream" is the iconic and memorable song in the show, but I have surprisingly found how much I love to sing the more emotional but beautifully written lines in songs like "Will He Like Me?" and "Dear Friend." In terms of songs that are sung by other characters... I love "Ilona" and "Try Me" which are both so much fun and will get stuck in your head for days after.

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

The biggest challenge for me has been keeping my voice healthy throughout this process. Amalia sings in twelve songs, which is more than I've had in any other show, and they are vocally challenging in both range and agility. In my daily life I am a Preschool Teacher which means I talk loudly all day long, so I have had to be very conscious of how I'm using my voice and find remedies in which to keep it strong and healthy. This has also been a shorter rehearsal process than what I'm used to in typical community theater productions, so it has been a bit of a challenge to memorize and perfect the sheer amount that Amalia has in this show, along with a full time day job. It's been a bit stressful at times, but so rewarding and fulfilling to have this opportunity!

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

I have loved working with everyone at 4CT! They have been so welcoming, kind, and supportive during this process. They are passionate about what they do and work so hard to make sure that everyone is not only comfortable and confident onstage, but having fun too! This cast is full of genuine and loving people, and so much talent! We are always laughing at rehearsals and having the best time. I have also loved how collaborative the process has felt. Everyone from the director, choreographer, costumer, props, has genuinely cared about our ideas and opinions, and wants us to love what we are doing!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope the audience leaves this production with a smile and a full heart. This show is so charming, hopeful, romantic, funny, and heartwarming, and it would be impossible to leave without a smile on your face! It is the perfect show to capture your heart and forget about your worries for a while. And you will be singing the songs for days!

What are your favorite local spots?

The one spot we have enjoyed going to as a cast is Iron Exchange in Maple Plain. It is a brewpub with great food, live music, and a fun atmosphere! We also like the King House Restaurant and Bar in Delano.

Thank you Jessica for your time!

