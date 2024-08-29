Interview: Jason Schommer of 1992: MISTAKES WERE MADE! at The Parkway Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jason Schommer

Photo by Wendy Maybury

Jason Schommer, a comedian and storyteller based in the Twin Cities, is set to perform an encore of his show 1992: Mistakes Were Made! at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis on September 19, 2024. We sit down with Jason to discuss what inspired him to pursue comedy and storytelling, as well as his motivations behind this production.

What inspired you to be a comedian and storyteller?

Growing up, I was always told that I was funny. I would naturally say things that made people laugh. I wasn't trying to make people laugh, it was just how my brain was wired and my real reaction to the situation. I fell into stand-up comedy when I was an intern on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in New York City. Linda Smith, a writer on the show, pulled me aside in the hallway one day and told me that I was hilarious and really should be doing stand-up comedy. She called the New York Comedy Club and got me a spot on one of the shows. I immediately fell in love with stand-up comedy and haven't looked back since! Stand-up comedy naturally evolved into storytelling as I performed more often. Storytelling allows one to be funny, but to also explore the more serious currents or more emotionally heavy aspects of the event. Storytelling is more of a rollercoaster with highs and lows.

What was the inspiration for "1992: Mistakes Were Made?"

As one gets older and moves through life, you often spend time looking back and trying to figure out how you got this to point and where you are going next. It is funny how much high school influences our lives without even realizing it. I spent time looking back at school, all the highs and lows and how it shaped not only my personality and my view of the world but also me physically. This show is about being an outsider in a small town, navigating the emotional landmines of growing up, returning home, reunions and the emotional aftermath, confronting bullies, revenge, and second chances, forgiveness and moving on. Humor is a great way to open the door to more complex emotions and thoughts. "1992: Mistakes Were Made!" is wildly funny, but it also has an emotional weight to it and has a heartbeat. The themes of surviving high school and wanting to belong are universal for many of us. There is a reason why movies about high school and high school reunions are so popular. They are a chance for us to relive the parts we loved and rewrite the parts we didn't. We can all see ourselves in "The Breakfast Club" or "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion".

What is your favorite moment in "1992: Mistakes Were Made?"

My favorite moment in the show is bringing my mom to life on stage in a couple of hilarious moments, one of which was an epic power struggle and battle that escalated to ridiculous heights. It is one of my favorite stories to tell of all time. On the flip side for a more serious note, there is a moment of reconciliation and forgiveness with someone that is incredibly meaningful and unexpectedly impactful that I am deeply thankful for.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope that they leave this production with a sense of connection and a feeling of not being alone. I also hope that they walk out thinking about their own experiences and how it is never too late for second chances and new beginnings.

What are your favorite local spots?

My favorite local haunts include Can Can Wonderland for mini-golf, AMC Movie Theaters in Southdale, The Moth Storytelling events at The Parkway Theater in Minneapolis and Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul, Pizza Luce, and record shopping at Electric Fetus, Cheapo Records, and Mill City Sound!

Thank you Jason for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

