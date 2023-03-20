Interview: Jake Wesley Rogers of PEACE, LOVE, AND PLUTO TOUR at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Nation Presents Jake Wesley Rogers - Peace, Love, & Pluto tour with supporting act Stacey Ryan at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall in Saint Paul.

Jake Wesley Rogers is an American pop musican and songwriter.

We chat with Jake about his concert at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

How does it feel to be going on tour?

The tour has been so life giving. This is my first headline tour and to connect with the fans in this way has been so special. It's scary and beautiful and everything all at once.

What is your top favorite song that you're performing?

"Pluto" is usually always my favorite. Hearing everyone scream out the chorus is electric.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your music and concert?

I kinda feel like this show has become sort of a non-religious service, perhaps for people who have been disenfranchised or are on the journey of accepting themselves and loving themselves. It's really, really cathartic and really fun. I hope every can learn something new about themselves and connect to something bigger.

As an LGBTQ artist, what is your message for the LGBTQIA+ community?

That we have to do what we've always done-persist. Things are getting darker only because our light is getting brighter. We have to choose love over fear over and over again. I believe in this message.

Have you been to Minnesota before?

Yes, but this is my first time playing a concert there! I'm so excited!!!!

Thank you Jake for your time! We look forward to having you!

For more ticket and concert information, click the ticket link button below.

Photos courtesy of Jake Wesley Rogers




