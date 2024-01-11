Interview: Jackson Grove Talks FUNNY GIRL At Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Photo courtesy of Jackson Grove

Welcome to musical comedy heaven!

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with one of the most celebrated musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

We chat with Minnesota native and cast member Jackson Grove about Funny Girl and being back in Minnesota!

What do you enjoy most about your role in Funny Girl?

I enjoy getting to do all the things I love most. Between the different ensemble parts I play I get to dance, sing, tap dance, and even do a bit of scene work! It's so fun playing different characters involved in Fanny's journey.

What is your favorite song in Funny Girl?

I love so many of the songs in Funny Girl. The score is absolutely stunning. If I had to pick, my favorite song would be "People" because of the beautiful melody and story that it tells.

What is your favorite moment in Funny Girl?

My favorite moments in Funny Girl are when our company is all onstage together! Two of those moments that stand out are "Henry Street", which is a ensemble number that takes place in Brooklyn after one of Fanny's star-making performances, and "Rat Tat Tat Tat" the ensemble tap number in Act 2! Our choreographer Ellenore Scott and Tap Choreographer Ayodele Casel really gave us such awesome material to work with, which makes performing together so fun!

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production of Funny Girl?

I hope audiences appreciate our move to a more traditional form of storytelling, led by our incredible director Michael Mayer. The spectacle of this production is the focus on truth-telling and encapsulating the world of show business in the 1920s. I hope our audiences see a themselves in Fanny and resonate with how hard she worked to become the success she was!

Any favorite spots in Minneapolis or places that you're hoping to visit when you're here?

I'm excited to just be downtown Minneapolis and explore with my friends and company members.

Thank you Jackson for your time!

