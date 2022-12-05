Interview: Greyson Chance of GREYSON CHANCE PALLADIUM TOUR W/ DYNAMYTE at Skyway Theatre

"At his core, Greyson Chance is a performer. As a touring artist for over 11 years, Chance's ability to capture his audience, and to bring them into his artistic world is apparent. His live show is dynamic, catapulting into energetic highs, and cascading down to more tender moments when he sits at the piano. His latest EP Trophies equally shows the artist's range, and how he is much more than just a pop singer. Chance's show retains a moment for every individual, regardless of their identity or creed. It is a must see, no matter the night, and no matter the venue."

Greyson Chance made a stop at the Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis. It was well attended by his fans who enjoyed seeing him again and listening to his music.

We chat with Greyson about his concert and tour.

Do you have a top favorite song in your concert?

Palladium

What do you hope the audience takes away from your concert?

My biggest goal for when I am playing live is for the audience to feel a sense of release, and euphoria. I tell myself constantly that it's my obligation as a performer to allow people to escape their lives for the 90-minutes that I play every night.

Thank you so much Greyson for your time! We hope to have you back in Minneapolis again soon!

Photo by Jared Fessler