Interview: Gregory Yang of FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Park Square Theatre

Don't miss this savvy detective caper that's smart and fun with a dash of social commentary and plenty of sly intrigue! Sam Shikaze, hard-boiled private eye, fights crime in Vancouver's Japantown in the years after WWII. This time he's up against a big time developer intent on bulldozing the community and the New World Hotel. But when the developer's beautiful Japanese American wife goes missing, it's up to Sam to find her!

Written and directed by R.A. Shiomi, this world premiere is the third installment of Shiomi's hit noir-style detective comedies featuring Sam Shikaze. The first play in the trilogy, Yellow Fever, has been produced Off-Broadway, across North America, and in Japan. The New York production received a rave review in the New York Times:

We chat with cast member Gregory Yang about his role and the production.

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?



It's been a long time coming. This is actually my first live and in person performance since lockdown. Ironically, I was in mid rehearsals for a different show at Park Square Theatre, before it was cancelled due to the pandemic. So being at the Park Square space again just feels right for making my return. There is something so thrilling about experiencing a story through the medium of theater, both as a performer and an audience member. It's a nice palette cleanser after 2 years of binge watching our favorite Netflix series'.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?



With a show that is filled with so much suspense and intrigue about the redevelopment of Powell Street/ Vancouver's Japantown, my favorite moments are actually the light hearted scenes when Sam gets to interact with his Japanese community. From bantering with Rosie Ohara in her cafe, to reminiscing of the good old days with Mas Matsumoto on the streets. We subtly build a community for this Canadian Japantown, and show reasons why this neighborhood is worth fighting for.



In addition, it's a huge honor to play Sam Shikaze. I think of this character as the Asian James Bond. So many talented Asian Actors that I admire have played this character before in Yellow Fever and Rosie's Cafe, now I get the opportunity to add on to that legacy: to play Sam in a different chapter of his life and career with the world premiere of Fire in the New World.

What do you hope the audience takes away from this production?

I think our director said it best, this is a crime noir seen through an Asian Canadian/Western lens, but behind it all it is a social commentary. We get a glimpse of the consequences of the Japanese internment camps, gentrification, and anti asian hate. There are repercussions from it then and for generations to come. With the rise of Asian hate crimes, I hope audiences see a glimpse of the struggles we've been through, but more importantly the strength we have to persevere.

How was working with the cast and creative team?

Everyone is Amazing! I've had the honor to work with the Full Circle team before, and it's amazing to get to work with Rick, who is a pioneer of Asian American/Canadian Theater.

I'm very lucky that my character's track interacts with all of the actors. Anna Hashizume is an amazing scene partner and makes you feel safe while playing a plethora of ranges from intense to vulnerable. Having mental chess battles with Joe Allen is fun work. Goofing off with Brian Joyce and joshing around with Alec Bercham is always a blast. Alice McGrave and Song Kim are the cool Aunties and Uncles of Powell Street.



Lastly, as a Hmong American Actor, I have the honor to share the stage with fellow Hmong Actor, the kind yet intense Keivin Vang. I'm very thankful that this show has opened up opportunities and a space for us Hmong Talent. Minneapolis/ St Paul has one of the largest Hmong populations in the world, so we encourage our Hmong community to join us for a night at the theater, for this is a space for all of us.

What are your favorite local spots?

Start your day off by going to Marc Heu Patisserie Paris. You can never go wrong with their croissants or any pastry, my personal favorite is their Ispahan or Cronuts on the weekends.

For Lunch, check out the vendors at Hmong Village in the East Side. You can eyeball on what looks good. I'm a big fan of Purple Sticky Rice with Chicken and pepper dip. In addition, you can get lots of shopping done for knick knacks or clothes.

Lastly for Dinner and Drinks, check out Brunson's Pub also in the East Side. I love a good pub. They have great starters like the Brunson's Wings, and some phenomenal mains and burgers. Wash it down with a nice Whiskey Sour. They make their sour mix in house!



Afterwards, come to the show!

Thank you Gregory!

For more show and ticket information, click the ticket link button

Photo courtesy of Gregory Yang