Interview: Erika Henningsen of BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall

Erika Henningsen

Photo courtesy of Erika Henningsen

Be among the first in the world to experience the latest original songs from the musical Ever After as it continues in its development from page to the stage.

A more realistic take on the Cinderella fairy tale, Ever After is a captivating musical in development based on the beloved film.

During this special concert event, the music will take you through the story of Danielle de Barbarac as she risks everything to save a friend from an unjust fate, capturing the heart and imagination of a country along the way. With the help of none other than Leonardo da Vinci, Danielle must decide who she is, what she’ll fight for, and how far she’ll go for love.

We chat with cast member Erika Henningsen about this concert.

What do you enjoy most about your role in Ever After in Concert?

I love getting to subvert expectations with this role. I think the reason people keep trying to reinvent the Cinderella story is because there’s something in it that hasn’t quite been cracked. I think we know that on the surface, Cinderella and the Prince fall in love. But in the case of Ever After, Danielle (our story’s Cinderella), doesn’t simply fall in love. She chooses to rewrite her story by choosing hope and possibility: a different path other than the one that fell to her when her father passed away. There is so much power and freedom of female choice in this fairy tale that I believe other productions/adaptations haven’t quite delved into, and Ever After absolutely does.

What is your favorite song in Ever After?

“Tell That Girl,” which is a newer song Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich created in our last workshop of the piece. The song is that pivotal moment when Danielle almost evolves in front of our eyes from a victim or bystander of her story to the creator of it. It’s that true “Let It Go” moment where we get to watch a young woman feel the rumblings of change beneath her feet and decide to follow it as opposed to run away. It is such a simple yet effective song, lyrically, because I think the most important transitional moments and choices we make in life are actually the clearest most crystallized truths: “Up to her to write the ending, up to her to fight for love.”

What do you hope audience members take away from this concert?

I hope they feel excited and perhaps a little bit of proud ownership over Ever After post-concert. They are some of the first people to hear a few of these songs and their response will help us, as collaborators, learn where and how we need to shape the story moving forward. Most importantly, I hope it encourages audience members to continue engaging with their local and regional theaters. These theaters are the backbone of our industry: it’s where we have the opportunity to create, try, fail and learn, all within a supportive environment. Broadway isn’t possible without theaters like the Ordway, and I hope every audience member takes that to heart and continues to attend and interact with their local theatrical community, and, hopefully, the continued journey of Ever After following this concert.

October 6th and 7th at the Ordway Concert Hall

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I’VE NEVER BEEN! Someone tell me where to go!

Thank you Erika for your time!

