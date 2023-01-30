Interview: Elliott With 2 T's of GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER WITH ELLIOTT WITH 2 T'S at Roxy's Cabaret

Photo courtesy of Elliott with

"Famous Drinks, Famous Food and "Famous" People ! Join the cast of Roxy's as we pay tribute to some of the most iconic DIVAS of all time ! Whitney?, Dolly?, Reba?, Babs?....You never know who might show up..and if you can guess who's coming ahead of time, we'll have a prize for you!"

The guest on Friday, February 4th for Guess Who's Coming to Dinner at Roxy's Cabaret is Elliott with 2 t's from Rupauls Drag Race season 13.

We chat with Elliott about their visit to Roxy' Cabaret!

What inspired you to do drag?

Drag is the perfect combination of who I am. I'm a dancer, a performer, but have a feminine side. So it's the perfect match. Drag fuels my creativity and gets me asking "what's next?".

Who were your influences and inspirations?

Every dancing pop diva inspires me. Gaga, Madonna, Britney, Janet, Paula, because let's face it, they are all drag queens. The hair, the costumes, the choreography. It's all larger than life and just makes me want to do the same!!!

What is your favorite song to perform to?

I have a couple favorite go to songs, both which I'm known for doing, either bad romance by Lady Gaga, or make me feel by janelle monae. Totally different feels but both equally iconic.

What do you hope anyone who watches your drag performance takes away from you?

I just hope someone that comes to my shows sees the discipline and passion i put into what i do. The hard work, the time, the energy, the preparation, all leading up to those few minutes on stage. I just hope I'm appreciated for what i do, and be able to show the appreciation i have for those watching.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out?

I have been before!!! But this time I'm so excited to perform at my good friend Nina Diangelo's new venue Roxy's!! I'm thrilled to be at a brand new place and be able to spend time with new people and just put on a fabulous show!!! Hope to see as many new faces as possible.

Thank you Elliott with 2 t's for your time!

For more ticket and show information, click on the link below.