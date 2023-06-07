Interview: Eddie Coblentz Of PRIDE NIGHT At Saint Paul Saints

This event will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2023.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Interview: Eddie Coblentz Of PRIDE NIGHT At Saint Paul Saints

Interview: Eddie Coblentz Of PRIDE NIGHT At Saint Paul Saints Pride Night returns to CHS Field this Thursday, June 8!

This ticket package includes a specialty Saints Pride Shersey. Reserve your spot NOW at saints-groups.com with the password Pride2023. 

We chat with staff member Eddie Coblentz about this event. 

What does it mean to you for the Saint Paul Saints to host Pride night?

It's really important to me individually, and I believe I can speak for all of us associated with the Saints, that we authentically help uplift the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community, celebrate the culture, and support their rights.  CHS Field and the Saints brand of entertainment should bring plenty of fun while offering opportunities to educate and enlighten our fans.

What do you hope attendees take away from this event?

Fun is good and we hope guests converse, connect and head home with smiles, a little laughter and feeling like they had a great time in the community.

What is your message for the LGBTQIA+ community?

We love you for who you are and all that you add to this community - we can't wait to celebrate alongside you!

What are your favorite local spots? 

Man, there are so many great local spots. A few local favs that come to mind would include Big River Pizza, MetroNOME Brewery, The Buttered Tin, The Bulldog Lowertown, The City of Baseball Museum, and Spinning Wylde.

Thank you Eddie for your time! 

For more event and ticket information, please click the ticket link button below.



