Interview: Dean Holt of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Children's Theatre Company

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice and you’ll land in a wonderfully wacky world of rhymes and ridiculousness, checkerboards and cheeky cats, Mad Hatters and mayhem.

In this wildly creative version of Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic, Alice chases the White Rabbit through the audience, attends the most absurd tea party in history, and faces off with the ragingly red Queen of Hearts. Humpty Dumpty on a ladder—what could possibly go wrong? Curiouser and curiouser…

Story by Lewis Carroll

Adapted for the stage by Sharon Holland

Music by Victor Zupanc

Directed by Peter C. Brosius

A Children’s Theatre Company Original Production

We chat with cast member Dean Holt about this production.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

I love both of my roles, Humpty Dumpty and the Mad Hatter, for the sheer freedom of creativity and play that they allow. This show is leap into the deep end of the creative pool and it's very fun to paint on that large of a theatrical canvas. The Hatter scene features tricks and surprises built into the table as well as visual gags, and good old-fashioned fun! Humpty's scene features a free standing, trick ladder that allows me to confidently teeter back and forth, which ultimately leads to my eggy demise.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

It's hard to pick a favorite, I think I love most the inventiveness of the world. From the immersive puppet design to the quirky costumes and beautiful set, it is of both massive scale and minute delicateness at the same time, very cool!

What is your favorite song in the show?

This show features dozens of miniature songs by our amazing composer Victor Zupanc. Odd, catchy tunes that make the scenes crackle.

What do you hope audience members take away from seeing this production?

I really hope that the sense of creativity, imagination and play is what our audience leaves with. A confidence in that world of play, where anything can happen and there are only brave choices without the risk of failure.

What are your favorite local spots? (restaurants, places, etc).

My favorite local spots are Pizzeria Lola (which is owned by a dear friend and former actor), any of our many parks for a walk with our dog, and, if I get a chance to leave the city, I love to head up to Lake Superior and the North Shore.

