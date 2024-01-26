Interview: Dean Holt of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Children's Theatre Company

ALICE IN WONDERLAND runs at Children's Theatre Company February 13 - March 31, 2024.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Diane Ragsdale, MCAD's Director of the MA in Creative Leadership, Dies at 57 Photo 4 Diane Ragsdale, MCAD's Director of the MA in Creative Leadership, Dies at 57

Interview: Dean Holt of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Children's Theatre Company
Interview: Dean Holt of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Children's Theatre Company
Photo courtesy of Dean Holt

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice and you’ll land in a wonderfully wacky world of rhymes and ridiculousness, checkerboards and cheeky cats, Mad Hatters and mayhem.

In this wildly creative version of Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic, Alice chases the White Rabbit through the audience, attends the most absurd tea party in history, and faces off with the ragingly red Queen of Hearts. Humpty Dumpty on a ladder—what could possibly go wrong? Curiouser and curiouser…

Story by Lewis Carroll 
Adapted for the stage by Sharon Holland 
Music by Victor Zupanc 
Directed by Peter C. Brosius 

A Children’s Theatre Company Original Production 

We chat with cast member Dean Holt about this production.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

I love both of my roles, Humpty Dumpty and the Mad Hatter, for the sheer freedom of creativity and play that they allow. This show is leap into the deep end of the creative pool and it's very fun to paint on that large of a theatrical canvas. The Hatter scene features tricks and surprises built into the table as well as visual gags, and good old-fashioned fun! Humpty's scene features a free standing, trick ladder that allows me to confidently teeter back and forth, which ultimately leads to my eggy demise. 

What is your favorite moment in the show?

It's hard to pick a favorite, I think I love most the inventiveness of the world. From the immersive puppet design to the quirky costumes and beautiful set, it is of both massive scale and minute delicateness at the same time, very cool!

What is your favorite song in the show? 

This show features dozens of miniature songs by our amazing composer Victor Zupanc. Odd, catchy tunes that make the scenes crackle.

What do you hope audience members take away from seeing this production?

I really hope that the sense of creativity, imagination and play is what our audience leaves with. A confidence in that world of play, where anything can happen and there are only brave choices without the risk of failure.

What are your favorite local spots? (restaurants, places, etc). 

My favorite local spots are Pizzeria Lola (which is owned by a dear friend and former actor), any of our many parks for a walk with our dog, and, if I get a chance to leave the city, I love to head up to Lake Superior and the North Shore.

Thank you Dean for your time.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
VIDEO: First Look At Stages Theatres DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL Photo
VIDEO: First Look At Stages Theatre's DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL

Stages Theatre Company presents Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical, a hilarious and heartwarming adaptation of the beloved children's book.

2
Childrens Theatre Company To Receive $40,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Art Photo
Children's Theatre Company To Receive $40,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Children's Theatre Company has announced that it has been awarded a $40,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) through its Grants for Arts Projects program. This grant will support the upcoming world premiere of Babble Lab.

3
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da

Hear what the scenic designer and music director and composer of STONES IN HIS POCKETS have to say about their process of bringing Marie Jones' Irish comedy to the stage. 

4
Childrens Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team For BABBLE LAB Photo
Children's Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team For BABBLE LAB

Children’s Theatre Company announces the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Babble Lab. RSVP by March 7, 2024, to attend the opening on March 9, 2024.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] hails from Iowa and currently calls Minneapolis, Minnesota home. His roots in theatre run deep, having grown up immersed in the performing arts. Jared pursued a diverse range of artisti... (read more about this author)

Interview: Dean Holt of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Children's Theatre CompanyInterview: Dean Holt of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Children's Theatre Company
Interview: Bryan Charles Moore of FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre MinneapolisInterview: Bryan Charles Moore of FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Review: THE SEAGULL at Theatre In The RoundReview: THE SEAGULL at Theatre In The Round
Interview: Shane Obedzinski of The Sandlot - MINNESOTA CARD SHOW at Saint Paul RiverCentreInterview: Shane Obedzinski of The Sandlot - MINNESOTA CARD SHOW at Saint Paul RiverCentre

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da Video
Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da
Director Tracy Brigden On Bringing DIAL M FOR MURDER to the Guthrie Video
Director Tracy Brigden On Bringing DIAL M FOR MURDER to the Guthrie
Get a First Look at Guthrie Theater's ART Video
Get a First Look at Guthrie Theater's ART
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Minneapolis / St. Paul Alice in Wonderland
Children's Theatre Company (2/13-3/31)
Student Matinee: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (Livestream) in Minneapolis / St. Paul Student Matinee: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (Livestream)
Northrop (1/25-2/02)
This Random World in Minneapolis / St. Paul This Random World
Theatre B (5/03-5/19)
10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography in Minneapolis / St. Paul 10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography
Northrop (4/12-4/13)
Jabberwock in Minneapolis / St. Paul Jabberwock
The Phoenix Theater (2/22-2/25)
Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. in Minneapolis / St. Paul Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
Stages Theatre Company (6/21-8/04)
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR. in Minneapolis / St. Paul Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR.
Stages Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
HANDPRINTS in Minneapolis / St. Paul HANDPRINTS
History Theatre (1/27-2/18)
Herbie Hancock Live in Minneapolis / St. Paul Herbie Hancock Live
State Theatre (4/04-4/04)
An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee in Minneapolis / St. Paul An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
State Theatre (5/01-5/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You