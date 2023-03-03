Interview: Corey Ross of DISNEY ANIMATION IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse Artspace

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today.

Imagine stepping into the Casita with Mirabel from Encanto, being at Pride Rock as Rafiki presents Simba - surrounded by the animal kingdom as the sun rises. Imagine hopping on a train with Judy Hopps and going into Zootopia or taking a magic carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine, and so much more....

Now you can! Step into the art and legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios and celebrate the music, artistry and animation from the creators of Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Big Hero 6 and many more.

We chat with Lighthouse Immersive producer Corey Ross about this experience and Disney!

What inspired the Disney Immersive experience?

With our previous experiences focused on artists, like Immersive Van Gogh, it was amazing to see the audience's reaction to Van Gogh's work presented in a completely new way. We wanted to offer that same perspective of the animators at Disney Animation Studios, who diligently created beloved classics for decades. Rather than focusing on one artist, this experience really focuses on a legacy of artists with a vast trove of works, and the incredible artistry of Disney's team of animators.

Why did you want to bring the Disney Immersive Experience to Minneapolis?

Minneapolis audiences were very receptive to Immersive Van Gogh. In fact, we brought it back by popular demand after closing on the Northeast side and we are eager to see the community's reaction to Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.

What is your favorite moment of the Disney Immersive Experience?

I won't spoil too much, but I will share that there is a moment in the show where the entire gallery fills with bubbles, and watching young audience members' reactions to that moment is almost better than the scene itself. It really completes the magical atmosphere. And I will add that you will see all of your favorite characters represented, as well as many of the best-loved songs from Disney Animation's brilliant feature films.

What is your favorite Disney film and why?

The Lion King is one of my favorites, and it really shines in this immersive experience. When you have the animation blown up on the massive walls of our gallery, you can clearly see the intricate details of these animators' work. While making The Lion King, the animators at Disney Animation Studios closely studied nature documentaries to mimic how lions move and behave. They even went so far as to bring a lion into the studio for the animators to study up close! And all that meticulous studying and sketching really paid off in the final product, which is best experienced at Disney Animation: Immersive Experience. At one point, a herd of elephants approaches and our guests actually move out of the way to avoid being stepped on!

Who is your favorite Disney character and why?

I am a big fan of Disney Animation's "comic relief" characters. One of the top contenders for me is Eddie Murphy's portrayal of Mushu the dragon in Mulan. The film explores some somber and powerful themes, so Murphy had to be at the top of his game, and he definitely brought it. And of course, I love Robin William's Genie in Aladdin.

What is your favorite Disney song?

Encanto's "We Don't Talk about Bruno" is definitely a highlight for me, and my family. And seeing it on our walls makes you feel as though you are standing on the cobblestones of Casa Madrigal.

What do you hope anyone who attends the Disney Immersive Experience takes away from it?

I'll let Walt Disney answer this one: "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them."

Thank you Corey for your time!

