Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Corey Ross of DISNEY ANIMATION IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse Artspace

This event runs March 23rd through June 18th. Step into the art and legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios and celebrate the music, artistry and animation.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Interview: Corey Ross of DISNEY ANIMATION IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse Artspace

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today.

Imagine stepping into the Casita with Mirabel from Encanto, being at Pride Rock as Rafiki presents Simba - surrounded by the animal kingdom as the sun rises. Imagine hopping on a train with Judy Hopps and going into Zootopia or taking a magic carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine, and so much more....

Now you can! Step into the art and legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios and celebrate the music, artistry and animation from the creators of Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Big Hero 6 and many more.

We chat with Lighthouse Immersive producer Corey Ross about this experience and Disney!

What inspired the Disney Immersive experience?

With our previous experiences focused on artists, like Immersive Van Gogh, it was amazing to see the audience's reaction to Van Gogh's work presented in a completely new way. We wanted to offer that same perspective of the animators at Disney Animation Studios, who diligently created beloved classics for decades. Rather than focusing on one artist, this experience really focuses on a legacy of artists with a vast trove of works, and the incredible artistry of Disney's team of animators.

Why did you want to bring the Disney Immersive Experience to Minneapolis?

Minneapolis audiences were very receptive to Immersive Van Gogh. In fact, we brought it back by popular demand after closing on the Northeast side and we are eager to see the community's reaction to Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.

What is your favorite moment of the Disney Immersive Experience?

I won't spoil too much, but I will share that there is a moment in the show where the entire gallery fills with bubbles, and watching young audience members' reactions to that moment is almost better than the scene itself. It really completes the magical atmosphere. And I will add that you will see all of your favorite characters represented, as well as many of the best-loved songs from Disney Animation's brilliant feature films.

What is your favorite Disney film and why?

The Lion King is one of my favorites, and it really shines in this immersive experience. When you have the animation blown up on the massive walls of our gallery, you can clearly see the intricate details of these animators' work. While making The Lion King, the animators at Disney Animation Studios closely studied nature documentaries to mimic how lions move and behave. They even went so far as to bring a lion into the studio for the animators to study up close! And all that meticulous studying and sketching really paid off in the final product, which is best experienced at Disney Animation: Immersive Experience. At one point, a herd of elephants approaches and our guests actually move out of the way to avoid being stepped on!

Who is your favorite Disney character and why?

I am a big fan of Disney Animation's "comic relief" characters. One of the top contenders for me is Eddie Murphy's portrayal of Mushu the dragon in Mulan. The film explores some somber and powerful themes, so Murphy had to be at the top of his game, and he definitely brought it. And of course, I love Robin William's Genie in Aladdin.

What is your favorite Disney song?

Encanto's "We Don't Talk about Bruno" is definitely a highlight for me, and my family. And seeing it on our walls makes you feel as though you are standing on the cobblestones of Casa Madrigal.

What do you hope anyone who attends the Disney Immersive Experience takes away from it?

I'll let Walt Disney answer this one: "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them."

Thank you Corey for your time!

For more event and ticket information, click on the ticket link button below.




Celebrate St. Patricks Day This Year with  KICKIN IT IRISH at Chanhassen Dinner Theat Photo
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day This Year with  KICKIN' IT IRISH at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year with  'Kickin' It Irish!' Returning to the Main Stage by popular demand, 'Kickin' It Irish' has become a Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ holiday tradition. Don’t miss an evening of driving Irish tunes and percussive toe-tapping. Experience a fun Irish celebration for the entire family on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ Main Stage on Monday, March 13 for one performance only!
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum Photo
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum
What did our critic think of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum? This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global queen of rock 'n' roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
Pro Rata Presents BY THE BOG OF CATS Photo
Pro Rata Presents BY THE BOG OF CATS
Theatre Pro Rata is producing By the Bog of Cats written by Marina Carr at The Crane Theater this March under the direction of Amber Bjork.
Duluth Playhouse To Host SINGIN WITH THE STARS Fundraiser This Weekend Photo
Duluth Playhouse To Host SINGIN' WITH THE STARS Fundraiser This Weekend
This Friday, March 3, 2023, Duluth Playhouse invites the community for one unforgettable evening at the NorShor Theatre. Singing with the Stars is the ultimate Broadway performance competition and the Playhouse's first in person fundraising event since 2019.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at OrpheumReview: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum
March 2, 2023

What did our critic think of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum? This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global queen of rock 'n' roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
Review: POTTED POTTER at Pantages TheaterReview: POTTED POTTER at Pantages Theater
February 25, 2023

What did our critic think of POTTED POTTER at Pantages Theater?
Interview: Alexis Neumann of RAGTIME at Morris Park PlayersInterview: Alexis Neumann of RAGTIME at Morris Park Players
February 24, 2023

Based on the novel of the same name by E.L. Doctrow, Ahren's and Flaherty's RAGTIME is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Tracking three diverse families in pursuit of the American dream in the volatile 'melting pot' of turn-of-the-century New York, RAGTIME confronts the dialectic contradictions inherent in American reality: experiences of wealth and poverty, freedom, and prejudice, hope and despair. Throughout the show, the worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his motherless daughter, and an African American ragtime musician intertwine. Together, they discover the surprising interconnections of the human heart, the limitations of justice, and the unsettling consequences when dreams are permanently deferred.
Interview: Mary Palazzolo of RAGTIME at Morris Park PlayersInterview: Mary Palazzolo of RAGTIME at Morris Park Players
February 24, 2023

Based on the novel of the same name by E.L. Doctrow, Ahren's and Flaherty's RAGTIME is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Tracking three diverse families in pursuit of the American dream in the volatile 'melting pot' of turn-of-the-century New York, RAGTIME confronts the dialectic contradictions inherent in American reality: experiences of wealth and poverty, freedom, and prejudice, hope and despair. Throughout the show, the worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his motherless daughter, and an African American ragtime musician intertwine. Together, they discover the surprising interconnections of the human heart, the limitations of justice, and the unsettling consequences when dreams are permanently deferred.
Review: LOCOMOTION at Children's Theatre CompanyReview: LOCOMOTION at Children's Theatre Company
February 17, 2023

What did our critic think of LOCOMOTION at Children's Theatre Company? This was a neat production. The set and lighting reflected a composition notebook that would have projections of housing, classroom, and fire. The furtniture also had the notebook design concept in it. The cast was a talented group of five actors. The production I saw had understudies Amir Byrd (Lonnie) and Rue Norman (Mama/Ms Edna/Ms Marcus/) and Junie Edwards who plays Lonnie was in the roll of Enrique. The costumers were bright and colorful.
share