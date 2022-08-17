Interview: Cole Hersch And Andrew Michaan of PODCAST BUT OUTSIDE // LIVE! at Parkway Theatre

What up players! After interviewing their dream guest Jon Hamm on their 100th episode,

Podcast But Outside has now set its sights on an even juicier white whale: doing live indoor shows! Hosts Cole Hersch and Andrew Michaan are bringing their "interview strangers on the street" podcast to the stage, and it's totally legal and there's nothing you can do to stop them. Will they interview you? Will they bring in some random people off the street? Yeah, probably.

You don't need to know anything about this podcast or the world in general to enjoy the show, it's a very exciting and perfect event for everyone, come find out why!

A Podcast, But Outside?

Brave visionaries in the storied medium of Podcasting, pioneers Cole Hersch and Andrew Michaan take the art form outside for the first time. They set up a folding table and chairs on the sidewalk and speak to any random stranger who walks by. For that service, they pay their guests $1, cementing their show as the only ethical podcast around. Throughout the series, Cole and Andrew have bonded with adults, inspired children, and outsmarted security guards. This show has a dedicated and loyal young fanbase, and every brand that has run ads has come back to buy more. They've also featured some high profile invited guests like Jon Hamm, Adam Scott, Aisling Bea, and many more!

We chat with Cole and Andrew about this event at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis.

How does it felt to have live audiences back?

We're super excited to be back doing live shows and connecting with our own podcast community and with the greater human race.

What can people attending your event expect?

Our live show is a very exciting and chaotic exploration of the human experience. We host a podcast where we interview strangers on the sidewalk around the world. For our live stage show, we bring in unsuspecting strangers from the streets around the venue and interview them on stage in front of an excited crowd. Their stories are often fascinating, funny, and sometimes deeply real and affecting. We've also had on very special celebrity guests like Jon Hamm and Adam Scott.

What do you hope people take away from this event?

People will walk away from our show with a newfound appreciation for the potential story behind every unfamiliar face they pass by each day. Through putting some truth behind the random stranger, we make us all feel a little more connected.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite spots or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

We've never been to Minnesota and are super excited to visit!

Thank you Cole and Andrew!

Photo courtesy of Cole and Andrew