Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee

Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival 2023

Photo courtesy of Benjamin

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival began its journey in September of 1971 on a 22 acre field in Jonathan, MN. More than 25,000 people visited the two weekend grand opening of the festival, then named “A Celebration of Nature, Art, and Life!” That celebration has since relocated to Shakopee, MN and has grown to be the largest Renaissance Festival in the United States with an annual attendance of 300,000.

We chat with one of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival 2023 performers Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg about the festival.

What do you enjoy about the MN Renaissance Festival?

What I enjoy about the MN Renaissance Festival is seeing someone being transported to a new realm. People get to escape reality and be whoever they want in our village.

Who is your favorite Renaissance character?

It's a tie between the King and Queen. Our group, The Court Revelers, interacts with these two frequently. They are always willing to play along with us and vice versa. You never know what they are going to say or how they will react, but I can guarantee it will be entertaining and at least bring a smile to your face.

What inspired you to be a performer at the MN Renaissance Festival?

One of the things I enjoy most about performing is seeing someone have an emotional reaction to the performance. Performing in concert halls or theaters you can’t always see the audience, but at the MN Renaissance Festival, I can see every audience member’s reaction. If we can move even one person to laughter or tears through a performance, it makes it all worth it.

Why did you choose your character to portray and what does your character do at the festival?

I chose my character, Andrew Morgenstern, because I wanted to portray someone that brings joy to others. Fun-loving, jovial, and playful, Andrew wants everyone to have a good time. He is at the festival to sing and perform with The Court Revelers, who, as our name suggests, are there to entertain the Court and guests who are visiting our village.

What do you hope anyone who attends the festival takes away from it?

I hope anyone who attends the festival takes away some time spent with their inner child. Getting to immerse yourself in a fantasy world allows you to truly play pretend. The numerous, amazing cast members are there to help suspend your disbelief. If you allow yourself to get caught up in the experience, you will make many happy memories.

Thank you Benjamin for your time!

For more festival ticketing and event information, please click the ticket link button below.