Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee

This event runs on weekends from now through October 1, 2023

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre Photo 3 Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre
Interview: Kurt Engh of NAÏVE. SUPER at Norway House Photo 4 Interview: Kurt Engh of NAÏVE. SUPER at Norway House

Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee
Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee
Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival 2023
Photo courtesy of Benjamin 

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival began its journey in September of 1971 on a 22 acre field in Jonathan, MN. More than 25,000 people visited the two weekend grand opening of the festival, then named “A Celebration of Nature, Art, and Life!” That celebration has since relocated to Shakopee, MN and has grown to be the largest Renaissance Festival in the United States with an annual attendance of 300,000.

We chat with one of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival 2023 performers Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg about the festival. 

What do you enjoy about the MN Renaissance Festival?

What I enjoy about the MN Renaissance Festival is seeing someone being transported to a new realm. People get to escape reality and be whoever they want in our village.

Who is your favorite Renaissance character?

It's a tie between the King and Queen. Our group, The Court Revelers, interacts with these two frequently. They are always willing to play along with us and vice versa. You never know what they are going to say or how they will react, but I can guarantee it will be entertaining and at least bring a smile to your face. 

What inspired you to be a performer at the MN Renaissance Festival? 

One of the things I enjoy most about performing is seeing someone have an emotional reaction to the performance. Performing in concert halls or theaters you can’t always see the audience, but at the MN Renaissance Festival, I can see every audience member’s reaction. If we can move even one person to laughter or tears through a performance, it makes it all worth it.

Why did you choose your character to portray and what does your character do at the festival?  

I chose my character, Andrew Morgenstern, because I wanted to portray someone that brings joy to others. Fun-loving, jovial, and playful, Andrew wants everyone to have a good time. He is at the festival to sing and perform with The Court Revelers, who, as our name suggests, are there to entertain the Court and guests who are visiting our village.

What do you hope anyone who attends the festival takes away from it?

I hope anyone who attends the festival takes away some time spent with their inner child. Getting to immerse yourself in a fantasy world allows you to truly play pretend. The numerous, amazing cast members are there to help suspend your disbelief. If you allow yourself to get caught up in the experience, you will make many happy memories.

Thank you Benjamin for your time!

For more festival ticketing and event information, please click the ticket link button below.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse Photo
Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse

Young Frankenstein is a monstrously hilarious stage adaptation that resurrects a classic tale with a comedic twist, filled with eccentric characters, uproarious antics, and unforgettable musical numbers.

2
VocalEssence and The Bach Society Of Minnesota to Present Bachs Joyous Christmas Oratorio Photo
VocalEssence and The Bach Society Of Minnesota to Present Bach's Joyous Christmas Oratorio in December

Old friends and past collaborators the VocalEssence Ensemble Singers and the Bach Society of Minnesota will join once again to present  Bach's Christmas Oratorio. There will be two opportunities to enjoy Bach's retelling of the traditional Christmas story, December 15 and 16. 

3
Cast and Creative Team Set for World Premiere of MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRES Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for World Premiere of MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS at CTC

Discover the talented cast and creative team behind the upcoming world premiere of Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress. Learn more about the show's opening date and venue, and get ready to be captivated by this highly anticipated production.

4
Review: WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at Armory Photo
Review: WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at Armory

What did our critic think of WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at Armory?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth PlayhouseInterview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse
Review: WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at ArmoryReview: WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at Armory
Interview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & TheaterInterview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater
Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT TheatreInterview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Files Live!
State Theatre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dandelion Seed
Stages Theatre Company (8/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jerry Seinfeld
Orpheum Theatre (9/08-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stages Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Croce Plays Croce
Pantages Theatre (11/17-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0
State Theatre (11/16-11/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From The North Country
Orpheum Theatre (10/08-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Blenders - Holiday Soul Tour
Pantages Theatre (12/08-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cat & Nat - Unfiltered Live
Pantages Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot
State Theatre (10/13-10/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You