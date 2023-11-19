Interview: Aranya/Berto Borroto of FLIP PHONE SUPERSTAR 2023 at First Avenue

Aranya/Berto Borroto -

​​​​​​winner of Flip Phone Superstar 2023

Photo by Darin Kamnetz

FLIP PHONE SUPERSTAR 2023 - The Hunt for the Twin Cities' Next Drag Sensation was presented at First Avenue on Saturday, November 18, 2023, featuring Jasmine Masters, Lady Cummeal Cassadine, and Alaska as judges.

In a dazzling display of talent and charisma, Aranya/Berto Borroto emerged victorious as the Flip Phone Superstar 2023, seizing the coveted crown.

Join us as we sit down with Aranya to delve into the world of drag, the meticulous preparations, and the triumphant moment of clinching the title of Flip Phone Superstar 2023!

What inspired you to do drag?

The West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and my all time favorite drag queens, Bianca del Rio and Roxxy Andrews.

Tell us about how Aranya came to be.

Aranya was born while I was studying abroad in London! I watched Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and felt some kind of fire ignite inside me. I realized that drag was my super power. If you know me, you know that I have an unhealthy obsession with Spider-Man. Spider in Spanish is Araña, but I changed the spelling to make sure it was a little easier to read and pronounce.

When you perform as Aranya, what do you hope audiences take away?

I want my audiences to leave my shows already looking forward to the next time they can see me. I hope they see how much light and joy I radiate while performing, and how much I love sharing that with them. I hope they all leave wanting to be their own superheroes.

How did you prepare for Flip Phone Superstar 2023?

Thousand of rhinestones. A giant egg. A sickening ankle brace. Tons of Tiger Balm. HOURS of rehearsal with the most amazing choreographer and dancers (shout out to Brian, Marley, Morgan, Nick, Rich, and my partner Suture Fancy)

How did it feel to be crowned the Flip Phone Superstar 2023 winner?

It felt unreal. I’ve been dreaming of that moment for years. All of my hours of hard work and every lesson I learned paid off when I heard that audience roar for me. It was also so sweet that I got to hug my mommy right after too. I’m the luckiest little Latin boy in drag right now!

What is your message for the drag artist community?

When something feels right in your heart, CHASE IT! Don’t give up when it gets hard. Don’t give up when you fail. Spend less time complaining and comparing yourselves to others and focus on YOU. You truly cannot become better if you don’t prioritize yourself.

Where can we see Aranya perform?

I currently perform everywhere in the Twin Cities! Come see me at some Flip Phone Events or at Lush, the Saloon or Gay 90s! And if you need me anywhere else, feel free to reach out and book me!

A heartfelt congratulations to Aranya/Berto Borroto for capturing the title and thank you for sharing your time with us!

Follow Aranya/Berto on Instagram: @aranyaxberto and stay updated on all Flip Phone Events by following @flipphoneevents.

For a glimpse into our future spectaculars, click the button below to secure your tickets for upcoming events.