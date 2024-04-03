Interview: Ann Morrison of MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE at The Women's Club Of Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo courtesy of Ann Morrison

A solo musical based on memories of Ann’s award winning Broadway debut as Mary Flynn in the 1981 Stephen Sondheim musical, Merrily We Roll Along Thursday, April 25, 7:30 pm, in the Theater. Perhaps you saw Merrily We Roll Along at Theater Latté Da last season or are one of the lucky few able to get tickets to the current, sold-out, and extended production on Broadway. Whether or not you’ve seen the musical, you don’t want to miss Ann Morrison in her one-person show, Merrily From Center Stage.

We chat with Ann Morrison about this show that will be taking place at the Women's Club of Minneapolis.

Tell us about this show - Merrily from the Stage.

This is a solo musical conceived, written, and performed by me with my musical director, arranger, and accompanist John Shirley.

What is one of your favorite songs you'll be singing in this show?

Well in this solo show, I sing the score of Merrily We Roll Along and I guess my favorite song would be the one Stephen Sondheim wrote after casting me. NOW YOU KNOW. I tell the story of how I was cast and what Sondheim said to me at the audition that made me wonder if he wrote this song really with me in mind.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing your show?

I hope the audience comes away loving Stephen Sondheim and Harold Prince’s original 1981 Broadway concept for Merrily We Roll Along. I hope they leave feeling moved and inspired.

Do you have any favorite places that you enjoy in Minnesota?

I love Minneapolis’s theatre scene.

Thank you Ann for your time.

For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.