Interview: Adam Thielen of MINNESOTA VIKINGS at US Bank Stadium

On Sunday, September 25th, the Minnesota Vikings invited Broadway World Minnesota to attend the event and game with Minnesota Vikings vs. the Detroit Lions. It was a beautiful sunny, warm, fall day. Prior to the game, the community and fans were decked out in their Vikings apparel. Outside of the stadium there were activities, tailgates, performances, and more to get everyone pumped up for the game!

During the game, the Vikings honored Vikings Legends on the field and it was a great game! The Vikings won 28 to 24 - Detroit Lions.

Thank you to the Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen for answering a few questions!

How do you walk out of that with the win? There were so many twists and turns and it seemed like a couple of times you guys were kind of out of it.

Obviously we have to watch the tape and I know there are going to be a ton of things to clean up as a team, as an offense, and as an individual. I will say having a win like that where nobody was giving in, which we could have done many times that game, it's encouraging. I've talked with you guys the last few weeks about how we have kind of built this team. The way they have built this team is to handle success and failure and you kind of saw that today. Again, we talked about it, but you saw it today of handling some failures. Everyone is thinking about the next play and it's not over until it's over. Obviously, there's a lot we can build on but again we have to go look at this tape and be hard on ourselves individually. I know I'm already hard on myself on a lot of plays throughout that game, but I'm excited to move forward.

It seemed as the game went on, you got going a little bit more. What did you feel loosened up or what allowed you to at least get a little more involved?

I think just the coaching staff and Kirk just trusting me that no matter what it looked like, I was going to make a play. Obviously, that's a good feeling as a player to be able to go out there and just continue to fight and continue to try to do the job. There are already a lot of plays that I already know without looking at the tape or film that I could have done a better job on. Just the fact that they just keep trusting me and keep letting me get involved helped. I've always been the type of player once I feel like I get going I feel like I can be up there with the top of them.

Thank you to the Minnesota Vikings and Adam Theilen.

Photo by Jared Fessler