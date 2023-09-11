History Theatre Reveals Cast Of THE BOY WONDER

History Theatre will present the world premiere of The Boy Wonder by Keith Hovis. A contemporary musical exploring Stassen's relationship with his loving and supportive wife, the birth of the United Nations, and the impact he made here in Minnesota and beyond. Directed by Laura Leffler, The Boy Wonder runs October 5-29, 2023. All tickets are on sale now.

Dubbed the "boy wonder" after being elected the youngest governor of Minnesota in 1938 at the age of 31, Harold Stassen was a popular and progressive leader with a vision to unify America. He resigned from being Governor in 1943 to serve in the US Navy, went on to be one of the U.S. delegates sent to San Fransisco to help write the UN Charter, and even ran for president a time, or nine. This new musical examines a time in our history and reflects on where we are today. It is a story of perseverance, unity, and love for his family and country.

Outside of his work as an artist, Keith Hovis has spent the last 12 years working in state government. "I have been honored to serve under a mayor, a governor, and various commissioners throughout my career. Writing this musical brought those two worlds together for the first time, allowing me to examine my commitment to and belief in public service. For that, I am eternally grateful."

The cast features Evan Tyler Wilson as Harold Stassen (HT Debut), Thomas Bevan as Glen Stassen (HT Debut), Erik Ohno Dagoberg as Hubertus Van Mook/Ensemble (HT Debut), Emily Dussault as Esther/Ensemble (HT Debut), Bradley Greenwald as William Stassen/Ensemble (Raw Stages: The Kim Loo Sisters), Dwight Xaveir Leslie as Ralph Bunche/Ensemble (HT Debut), Jen Maren as Elsie Stassen/Ensemble (Glensheen, Lord Gordon Gordon) Eric Pogi Sumangil as Maximo Kalaw/Ensemble (Under the Stars & Stripes: Stories of WWII, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Debutante's Ball), and Carl Swanson as Charles Lindbergh/Ensemble (HT Debut). Understudies include Davis Brinker, Peyton Dixon, Alex Galick, and Ruthie Baker McGrath.

The creative team includes Keith Hovis (Playwright/Composer), Laura Leffler (Director), Alayna Jacqueline (Dramaturg), Joey Miller (Choreographer), Amanda Weis (Music Director) Daniel Nass (Arranger), Sadie Ward (Scenic Designer), Rebecca Malmstrom (Props Designer), Rubble&Ash (Costume Designers), Jim Eischen (Lighting Designer), Katherine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Laura Topham (Reh. Stage Manager), Haley Walsh (Perf. Stage Manager), Jessica Goldade (Asst. Stage Manager), Julia Valen (Asst. Director), Gunther Gullickson (Technical Director), Zach Morgan (Lead Carpenter), Nick Walberg (Master Electrician), and Meghan Kent (Costume Assistant).

Musicians: Asher Moreton (Guitar), Amanda Weis (Keyboard), Jenessa Iverson (Bass) and Kale Winship (Drums).

Ticket Information

Tiers 1-4: $43-74 (discounts available for seniors). Tier 5: $30. Additional discounts available for students and patrons under 30 (must call to purchase, ID required at pick up). For tickets call 651-292-4323 or visit www.historytheatre.com. Discount rates for groups of 10 or more. Call 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com to book a group.

Pay What You Can Preview performances: Pre-reserve for $20 or purchase at the door at a PWYC rate. Cash and credit accepted. October 5 and 6, 7:30pm.

Afterthoughts held following Sunday Matinees

October 8, 15, 22, and 29. Free and open to all ticketed patrons get closer to the story on stage with a lively post-show talkback.

Accessibility at History Theatre

History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

· American Sign Language and Audio Description: Sunday, October 22, 2:00 p.m.

· Open Captioning: Saturday, October 28, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 29, 2:00 p.m.

About the Artists

Keith Hovis Playwright, Composer, Lyricist. History Theatre: Debut. Theater: Jefferson Township Sparkling Junior Talent Pageant (Park Square Theatre); Pioneer Suite (Freshwater Theatre); Edith Gets High, Teenage Misery (Minnesota Fringe Festival); Writer's Room, A Morbid History of Sons and Daughters (Twin Cities Horror Festival). Composing: Two Mile Hollow (Theater Mu/Mixed Blood,); The Skriker (Fortune's Fool). Awards: 2019 City Pages Artist of the Year, 2019 Twin Cities Arts Reader Composer of the Year, 2019 Star Tribune #1 pick in year-end top shows of the year, 2018 MN Theater Award. Training: Nautilus Music-Theater Composer Librettist Studio. Upcoming: Ostentatious Outlaws of Neehai Valley (In Development with Trademark Theater).

LAURA LEFFLER Director. History Theatre: Superman Becomes Lois Lane. Theatre: Park Square Theatre, Guthrie Theatre, Frank Theatre, The Moving Company, Theatre de la Juene Lune, Umbrella Collective, and more Awards: Citypages' Best Director 2018 Training: MA University of Kansas, BA Baker University Website: lauraleffler.me

History Theatre Mission: History Theatre entertains, educates, and engages through creating, developing, and producing new and existing works that explore Minnesota's past and the diverse American experience. Its work provides a unique lens which links our past to the present, explores our common heritage, and illuminates our understanding of what it means to be American. www.historytheatre.com

Land Acknowledgement: History Theatre sits on the ancestral, traditional, and contemporary land of the Dakota people, for whom the land holds historical, spiritual, and political significance. We recognize and honor the Dakota people, ancestors, and descendants, as well as the land itself, and all the sovereign Native nations in Minnesota and beyond. We recognize that this acknowledgement itself is not enough, and only serves as a first step towards decolonization.