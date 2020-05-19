Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Rescheduling of HAMILTON, TO KILL A MOCKINBIRD and More

Hennepin Theatre Trust has released the following statement regarding the postponement and cancellation of upcoming performances:

"Disney's Frozen: Rescheduling

We are working closely with the producers to announce our new dates for Frozen in the fall of 2021 soon. Ticket holders please continue to hold onto your tickets.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Canceled

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, currently scheduled for July 14 - 19, 2020 has been canceled. Ticket holders will be contacted via email by their point of purchase within 7 days with further information about their options.

Come From Away: August 11 - 23, 2020

We are continuing to monitor the timing and feasibility of Come From Away currently scheduled for August. All decisions will be guided by advice from medical and public health officials and will comply with local government regulations. Please stay tuned for further updates.

2020-2021 season

Hamilton: Rescheduled to summer of 2021

In partnership with the producers, we have made the difficult yet important decision to postpone the 2020 Hamilton engagement due to the continuing impact of COVID-19. Hamilton was scheduled to play October 6 - November 22, 2020 and has been rescheduled to July 28 - August 29, 2021. It will still be part of the upcoming season.

To Kill a Mockingbird: Rescheduling

Due to the current events, the producers of To Kill a Mockingbird are re-examining a new schedule for the tour, including the highly anticipated Minneapolis run scheduled for December. We are working to reschedule this engagement as soon as possible. More information to follow via email to affected ticket buyers.

Tootsie: Rescheduling

In order to accommodate the rescheduling of Hamilton, the engagement of Tootsie in Minneapolis will be moved to an alternate date in the upcoming season. More information on this engagement will be provided to affected ticket holders soon."

