Hennepin Arts Restructures Programming Department; Orpheum Theatre Named Theater Of The Year

Hennepin Arts has announced a reorganization of its Programming department, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional live entertainment to Minnesota. This strategic restructuring paves the way for greater innovation and success. Following years of growth and development, Hennepin Arts has rebranded to reflect its expanded cultural impact and to energize revitalization efforts in downtown Minneapolis, reaffirming its dedication to artistic excellence and community engagement.

As part of this reorganization, Rick Hansen has been appointed Vice President of Programming. He oversees the Programming team and leads major booking projects while continuing to collaborate with rental clients. Since joining the Historic Theatre Group in 2014, Hansen has significantly increased revenues and attendance at Hennepin Arts' historic venues. His dedication to securing a diverse range of performances has helped maintain the Orpheum, State and Pantages Theatres among the top 100 for theatre attendance globally.

Lisa Krohn, now serving as Associate Vice President of Programming, has been a vital member of Hennepin Arts since its inception in 2001. She will continue to book a diverse array of concerts and events, drawing on her extensive experience in marketing and talent buying.

Hennepin Arts is also excited to announce Shayna Melgaard as the new Booking Manager. Melgaard brings a wealth of industry experience, having co-founded the Minnesota chapter of the National Independent Venue Alliance (NIVA) and previously serving as Senior Talent Buyer for Sue McLean Associates. Her passion for programming local and emerging artists aligns perfectly with Hennepin Arts' mission to support and grow the arts community.

Katrina Baxter rounds out the team as Contracts and Booking Specialist, managing performance contracts and booking events in all Hennepin Arts venues, including Dudley Riggs Theatre.

Hansen said, “With our newly restructured team, we are better poised to bring the most popular concerts, comedians and shows to downtown Minneapolis. Our collective experience and passion for live performances enable us to create a consistent lineup that not only entertains but also elevates our city's cultural landscape.”

As Hennepin Arts embraces this new chapter with an invigorated programming team, it is also excited to announce that the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis has been honored as Theater of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) during their prestigious Honors & Awards Ceremony held in Nashville during its annual conference this month. “This award reflects not only our commitment to artistic excellence but also the strong partnerships we've built within the industry. We are thrilled to be recognized among the best as we strive to brighten and enhance the cultural landscape of Minneapolis,” said Hansen. In addition to this recognition, Hennepin Arts is consistently ranked among the nation's top theaters by renowned publications such as Pollstar, Billboard and VenuesNow.

Todd Duesing, CEO and President of Hennepin Arts, stated, “Minneapolis is a premier destination for touring concerts and comedians due to its vibrant arts scene, in which Hennepin Arts plays a significant role in creating and nurturing. This award not only signifies our past successes but also serves as a catalyst for future endeavors. As we move forward under our new brand, Hennepin Arts, we remain dedicated to expanding our programming, attracting top-tier talent and providing unforgettable experiences for our audiences.”

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and the Dudley Riggs Theatre light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org.

