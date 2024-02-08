Guthrie Theater to Present Free Actor Training Intensive For Twin Cities Artists

Online applications will be accepted through February 29.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

PURPLE RAIN Musical Will Premiere in Prince's Hometown of Minneapolis Photo 1 PURPLE RAIN Musical Will Premiere in Prince's Hometown of Minneapolis
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 2 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
Guthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin Photo 3 Guthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin
Cast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square Theatre Photo 4 Cast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square Theatre

Guthrie Theater to Present Free Actor Training Intensive For Twin Cities Artists

The Guthrie Theater is accepting applications for Guthrie Actors Lab, a free, three-week professional training intensive for early to mid-career artists based in the Twin Cities. Online applications will be accepted through February 29, and select candidates will be invited to audition in March. Ten actors will be invited to participate in the program May 6–24, 2024. To learn more and apply, visit www.guthrietheater.org/guthrieactorslab.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, “Throughout its history, the Guthrie has invested meaningfully in professional actor training as part of its commitment to developing the next generation of theater artists. Through Guthrie Actors Lab, we look forward to building on this legacy, deepening our engagement with the extraordinary talent of the Twin Cities and giving back to the artistic community that has sustained the Guthrie for more than 60 years.”

Under the direction of Maija Garcia, the Guthrie's Director of Education and Professional Training, Guthrie Actors Lab is designed to support local artists seeking to deepen their craft. In its inaugural year, the program will focus on classical and contemporary plays, scene study and company practice with specialized workshops in movement, voice and speech, singing, and stage combat and more. Guthrie Actors Lab will culminate in a staged reading of a classic play in the Dowling Studio at the end of May.

As the Guthrie is launching this local initiative and strives to deepen its commitment to the community in which it resides, the theater will pause A Guthrie Experience, the immersive summer intensive for M.F.A. actors from around the country the Guthrie has offered in previous years.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces PURPLE RAIN World Premiere, KIMBERLY AKIMBO And More For Photo
Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces PURPLE RAIN World Premiere, KIMBERLY AKIMBO And More For 2024-2025 Broadway Season

Hennepin Theatre Trust announces the 2024-2025 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. Find out the exciting lineup of shows coming to Minneapolis. The lineup includes seven Minnesota premieres and four returning favorites, highlighted by recently announced pre-Broadway world premiere of Purple Rain at the historic State Theatre in 2025.

2
THE TIME IS NOW WITH T. MYCHAEL RAMBO Comes to The Schneider Theater at the Bloomington Ce Photo
THE TIME IS NOW WITH T. MYCHAEL RAMBO Comes to The Schneider Theater at the Bloomington Center for the Arts

Artistry will present a one night only presentation of THE TIME IS NOW: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION WITH T. MYCHAEL RAMBO. Learn more about the show here!

3
OShaughnessy Presents WOMEN WHO INFLUENCE - MOIPEI IN CONCERT Photo
O'Shaughnessy Presents WOMEN WHO INFLUENCE - MOIPEI IN CONCERT

The O'Shaughnessy Theater presents Women Who Influence - MOIPEI in concert. February 17th at 7:30 PM. Tickets $5 to $33. https://oshag.stkate.edu or call 651-690-67000.

4
Video: Watch Scenes from STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da Photo
Video: Watch Scenes from STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da

Watch the official trailer for STONES IN HIS POCKETS running  through February 25 at The Ritz.

More Hot Stories For You

THE TIME IS NOW WITH T. MYCHAEL RAMBO Comes to The Schneider Theater at the Bloomington Center for the ArtsTHE TIME IS NOW WITH T. MYCHAEL RAMBO Comes to The Schneider Theater at the Bloomington Center for the Arts
O'Shaughnessy Presents WOMEN WHO INFLUENCE - MOIPEI IN CONCERTO'Shaughnessy Presents WOMEN WHO INFLUENCE - MOIPEI IN CONCERT
Video: Watch Scenes from STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté DaVideo: Watch Scenes from STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da
Ten Thousand Things Theater Company to Bring Lauren Yee's THE HATMAKER'S WIFE To Minnesota AudiencesTen Thousand Things Theater Company to Bring Lauren Yee's THE HATMAKER'S WIFE To Minnesota Audiences

Videos

Watch Scenes from STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da Video
Watch Scenes from STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da
Go Inside The Guthrie Costume Shop For DIAL M FOR MURDER Video
Go Inside The Guthrie Costume Shop For DIAL M FOR MURDER
Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer Video
Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Babble Lab in Minneapolis / St. Paul Babble Lab
Children's Theatre Company (3/09-4/14)
The Australian Pink Floyd Show in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Orpheum Theatre (6/05-6/05)
Bill Maher: The WTF? Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul Bill Maher: The WTF? Tour
Orpheum Theatre (7/13-7/13)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Midsummer Night's Dream
Luminary Arts Center (4/05-4/07)
SIX in Minneapolis / St. Paul SIX
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-7/28)
Jabberwock in Minneapolis / St. Paul Jabberwock
The Phoenix Theater (2/22-2/25)
For the Love of.... in Minneapolis / St. Paul For the Love of....
History Theatre (2/14-2/14)
My Fair Lady in Minneapolis / St. Paul My Fair Lady
Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts [Black Performance Hall] (3/07-3/07)
The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories
Children's Theatre Company (1/16-2/18)
Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. in Minneapolis / St. Paul Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
Stages Theatre Company (6/21-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You