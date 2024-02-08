Guthrie Theater to Present Free Actor Training Intensive For Twin Cities Artists

The Guthrie Theater is accepting applications for Guthrie Actors Lab, a free, three-week professional training intensive for early to mid-career artists based in the Twin Cities. Online applications will be accepted through February 29, and select candidates will be invited to audition in March. Ten actors will be invited to participate in the program May 6–24, 2024. To learn more and apply, visit www.guthrietheater.org/guthrieactorslab.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, “Throughout its history, the Guthrie has invested meaningfully in professional actor training as part of its commitment to developing the next generation of theater artists. Through Guthrie Actors Lab, we look forward to building on this legacy, deepening our engagement with the extraordinary talent of the Twin Cities and giving back to the artistic community that has sustained the Guthrie for more than 60 years.”

Under the direction of Maija Garcia, the Guthrie's Director of Education and Professional Training, Guthrie Actors Lab is designed to support local artists seeking to deepen their craft. In its inaugural year, the program will focus on classical and contemporary plays, scene study and company practice with specialized workshops in movement, voice and speech, singing, and stage combat and more. Guthrie Actors Lab will culminate in a staged reading of a classic play in the Dowling Studio at the end of May.

As the Guthrie is launching this local initiative and strives to deepen its commitment to the community in which it resides, the theater will pause A Guthrie Experience, the immersive summer intensive for M.F.A. actors from around the country the Guthrie has offered in previous years.