Guthrie Theater To Present Alley Theatre's Production of BORN WITH TEETH in March 2023

The Guthrie Theater will present Born With Teeth by Liz Duffy Adams, directed by Rob Melrose, following its critically acclaimed world premiere at the Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas. Born With Teeth completes the theater's 2022-2023 subscription season, which will celebrate 60 years of artistic excellence.

Performances of Born With Teeth will run March 4 - April 2, 2023, on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. Tickets are available through a 2022-2023 Season subscription (packages start at $90). To become a subscriber, contact the Season Ticket Office at 612.225.6238, 1.877.997.3276 (toll-free) or online at guthrietheater.org. Single tickets range from $20 to $94 and go on sale November 8, 2022. For more information, visit guthrietheater.org.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, "I had the great pleasure of seeing the world premiere of Liz Duffy Adams' brilliant play at the Alley Theatre last spring, and I'm thrilled to bring the production to the Guthrie in 2023. Born With Teeth cleverly invites the audience to witness the intimate, provocative relationship between two of the greatest writers in English literature - Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare. Both entertaining and intellectually engaging, this imagined meeting of the minds will delight theatergoers and be an ideal companion to our production of Shakespeare's Hamlet."

Set in London in the 1590s, Born With Teeth reveals a world with an aging authoritarian ruler, a violent police state and a restless, polarized people seething with paranoia: It's a dangerous time for poets. Two of them - the great Kit Marlowe and the up-and-comer William Shakespeare - meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime and flirt like young men with everything to lose. One of them may well be the death of the other.

Born With Teeth was developed at the Alley Theatre's All New Reading Series and had its world premiere on the Alley stage in May 2022. Rob Melrose, who currently serves as Artistic Director at the Alley, returns to the Guthrie after helming the 2018 production of Frankenstein - Playing With Fire. The creative team for Born With Teeth includes Michael Locher (Scenic Designer), Alejo Vietti (Costume Designer), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Designer) and Cliff Caruthers (Music and Sound Designer).

Alley Theatre is one of America's leading nonprofit theaters and a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theater that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theater crafts, the Alley engages artists of every discipline - actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights - who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center with two state-of-the-art theaters: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education and community engagement programs.

The GUTHRIE THEATER

(Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) is an American center for theater performance in Minneapolis, Minnesota, dedicated to producing a mix of classic and contemporary plays and cultivating the next generation of theater artists. Under Haj's leadership, the Guthrie is guided by four core values: Artistic Excellence; Community; Equity, Diversity and Inclusion; and Fiscal Responsibility. Since its founding in 1963, the theater has continued to set a national standard for excellence in the field and serve the people of Minnesota as a vital cultural resource. The Guthrie houses three state-of-the-art stages, production facilities, classrooms, restaurants and dramatic public spaces. guthrietheater.org