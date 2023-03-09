Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GLENSHEEN Returns To History Theatre For Limited Run In July!

Ron Peluso, who retired earlier this year as History Theatre artistic director, will direct.

Mar. 09, 2023  

GLENSHEEN Returns To History Theatre For Limited Run In July!

History Theatre has announced that Glensheen will return for performances beginning July 8, 2023.

Many original cast members, led by Jen Maren, Dane Stauffer, and Wendy Lehr will reprise their roles created by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher and composer Chan Poling. Ron Peluso, who retired earlier this year as History Theatre artistic director, will direct. Tickets for this limited run of the blockbuster musical are on sale!

On June 27, 1977, heiress Elisabeth Congdon was found dead in her bedroom in the Glensheen mansion, smothered with a silk pillow. Outside her room, the night nurse, Velma Pietila had been violently beaten to death with a candlestick by an intruder. Roger Caldwell was arrested for the murder and sentenced to prison. Caldwell was husband to Marjorie Caldwell, one of Elisabeth's adopted daughters. What followed has become the most talked-about murder case in the history of Minnesota.

"What a story!" exclaimed director Ron Peluso. "Minnesotans are truly intrigued by these bizarre and tragic murders, the long and public trial, and a justice system filled with shortcomings. Hatcher and Poling created a compassionate, satirical, and entertaining work that has taken the Twin Cities by storm."

Hatcher was attracted to the murder-mystery aspects of the gruesome tale. It was Hatcher's wife who shared the story of the brooding mansion, the staircase, the candlestick, the pillowcase, a matriarch, a will, a twisty murder plot, and an unending number of unexpected turn of events.

"Glensheen is like an episode of Columbo that has been cast by the Coen brothers. Marjorie and Roger are desperate characters, not so far removed from the world of Fargo," describes Hatcher. "The play is based on fact, but we play in the realm of fiction. Unlike most plays and films and television series that purport to be fact-based or "inspired by" real-life events, we don't try to confuse the audience and make them think that what we're telling them is exactly what happened. In Glensheen, by the time the show is over, you'll know what was true, what was false, and what questions remain."

Writing the music for Glensheen challenged and inspired Poling in surprising ways, starting with the very concept of telling this "crazy" story through music. He credits Hatcher for the idea. "Maybe he sensed a melancholic and humorous vein in my music. I immediately got the dark humor and beauty of it. And we both grasped the real human tragedy of it which adds real baseline emotion and immediacy to the work."

"The music is the emotional title wave of this work," said Peluso. "It brings an incredible element of passion, humor, and an exploration of greed, deceit, alcoholism, heartache, and perhaps mental illness."

"We remember and acknowledge the fact that lives were lost and that relatives of the deceased are living today," said Peluso. "Remembering lives, examining, honoring, and celebrating them is what History Theatre does, after all. Our most important goal is to create intelligent, entertaining, and enlightening drama, and we do our utmost to pay respect to the facts as they are known, the truth as it is interpreted, and the people at the story's center."

Jen Maren will reprise her role of Marjorie Caldwell and Dane Stauffer will portray her husband, Roger. The talented ensemble cast features Gary Briggle, Ruthie Baker, Wendy Lehr, Randy Schmeling, and Sandra Struthers.

Ticket Information

Tiers 1-4: $55-74 (senior discounts available). Tier 5: $30. Students ($15) and patrons under 30 ($50) must call to purchase. Box office: 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com. Group discounted rate for of 10 or more: 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com to book a group.

History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. Please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms. Accessibility entrance is located on Cedar St., and elevator to the theatre level for easy access. Call 651-292-4323 or visit historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

About the Artists

Jeffrey Hatcher (Playwright): Jeffrey Hatcher's plays have been produced on Broadway, off-Broadway, and at hundreds of theaters throughout the United States and abroad. History Theatre audiences have seen All the Way With LBJ, A Piece of the Rope, Tuesdays with Morrie (with Mitch Albom), and the Ivey Award-winning Tyrone And Ralph. He has written the films "Stage Beauty," "Casanova," "The Duchess," and "Mr. Holmes." For television, he has written for "Columbo" and "The Mentalist." He is a core member of The Playwrights' Center.

Chan Poling (Composer/Lyricist): Chan Poling is a Minnesota-based pop songwriter and performer, and composer of theatrical and film scores. His alternative rock band, The Suburbs, voted among the "100 Most Influential Minnesota Musical Entities of the Twentieth Century" by Star Tribune, became a touchstone of the "Minneapolis Sound" in the 1980s. His other group, The New Standards, produces the highly popular The New Standards Holiday Show. He has received an Emmy and a Cine Golden Eagle for his film scores, the Minnesota Music Awards recognized Chan with their lifetime "POP" (Perpetually Outstanding Performer) Award. His work for theater includes "1789", "Cyrano", "The Nightingale", and "Children of Paradise" (Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse) for Theatre de la Jeune Lune & "Heaven" (Winner: Sage Cowles Award) directed by Joe Chvala at the Guthrie Theater.

Ron Peluso (Director): At History Theatre, Ron Peluso has commissioned over 60 playwrights and composers and produced more than 50 original works, including the popular Sisters of Swing and Beyond the Rainbow. He has also commissioned and directed Jeffrey Hatcher's critically acclaimed scripts A Piece of the Rope and Tyrone & Ralph. He commissioned The Incredible Season of Ronnie Rabinovitz from Eric Simonson after directing his Broadway-hit play Lombardi in 2012. He has directed over 150 professional productions with Florida Stage, Riverside Theatre, Pennsylvania Opera Theater, Mixed Blood Theatre, Old Creamery Theatre, and the Minnesota Opera. Ron holds an M.F.A. in Directing from the University of Minnesota.

History Theatre entertains, educates, and engages through creating, developing, and producing new and existing works that explore Minnesota's past and the diverse American experience. Its work provides a unique lens which links our past to the present, explores our common heritage, and illuminates our understanding of what it means to be American. www.historytheatre.com




Interview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Mi Photo
Interview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera
The first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage, St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir The Song Poet comes to life in this world premiere. It tells the story of Yang's family and her song poet father as war drives them from the mountains of Laos into a Thai refugee camp and ultimately on to the challenging world of life as a refugee. With his poetry, Kalia's father inspires hope in his family, polishing their reality so that they might shine.
Interview: of SHE KILLS THE MONSTERS at Black Dirt Theater Photo
Interview: of SHE KILLS THE MONSTERS at Black Dirt Theater
She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
The Ordway to Present the Return Of GreenRoom, Musical Theater Training Fellowship Uplifti Photo
The Ordway to Present the Return Of GreenRoom, Musical Theater Training Fellowship Uplifting BIPOC Artists
The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of GreenRoom, an intensive musical theater training fellowship created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists to center and uplift underrepresented communities within musical theater.
Interview: Latrice Royale of LATRICE - LIFE GOES ON TOUR at The Lyric At The Skyway Photo
Interview: Latrice Royale of LATRICE - LIFE GOES ON TOUR at The Lyric At The Skyway
Latrice Royale who was on Rupauls Drag Race season four and the first and the fourth season of Rupauls Drag Race All-Stars where she was crowned Miss Congienality.

More Hot Stories For You


The Ordway to Present the Return Of GreenRoom, Musical Theater Training Fellowship Uplifting BIPOC ArtistsThe Ordway to Present the Return Of GreenRoom, Musical Theater Training Fellowship Uplifting BIPOC Artists
March 8, 2023

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of GreenRoom, an intensive musical theater training fellowship created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists to center and uplift underrepresented communities within musical theater.
JazzMN Orchestra to Return To Chanhassen Dinner TheatresJazzMN Orchestra to Return To Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
March 5, 2023

JazzMN has performed to sold-out audiences across the Twin Cities and will welcome jazz lovers and novices alike to their 2023 3-concert series at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT).
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR Opens at Stages Theatre Company - Watch Performance Clips Here!ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR Opens at Stages Theatre Company - Watch Performance Clips Here!
March 4, 2023

Stages Theatre Company (STC) has opened ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, JR. A journey of love and life, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, JR. tells the story of Ti Moune, a young girl with a big heart. A Calypso-flavored score weaves through this heart filled tale that tests the strength of love. A 60-minute, young-audience adaption of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical packed with catchy songs and non-stop dance. Watch performance clips here!
Saturday's Matinee Performance of TINA Is Canceled Due To IllnessSaturday's Matinee Performance of TINA Is Canceled Due To Illness
March 4, 2023

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the Saturday matinee performance (Saturday, March 3, 2 p.m.) of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical has been canceled due to illness. Specific details on how to attend an alternate performance will be sent to affected ticket holders by email as soon.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day This Year with  KICKIN' IT IRISH at Chanhassen Dinner TheatresCelebrate St. Patrick's Day This Year with  KICKIN' IT IRISH at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
March 3, 2023

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year with  'Kickin' It Irish!' Returning to the Main Stage by popular demand, 'Kickin' It Irish' has become a Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ holiday tradition. Don’t miss an evening of driving Irish tunes and percussive toe-tapping. Experience a fun Irish celebration for the entire family on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ Main Stage on Monday, March 13 for one performance only!
share