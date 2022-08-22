Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: LUMINARY ARTS CENTER OPEN HOUSE at Minnesota Opera

This event is on Saturday, August 20th from 11 AM to 3 PM

Aug. 22, 2022  

The new Luminary Arts Center, owned and operated by Minnesota Opera, is now open to be explored. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, and fun celebrating the Twin Cities' newly reimagined performing arts and event venue! Experience performances from local artists and learn more about rentals and other offerings in a day of community celebration. Find your light at the Luminary on Saturday, August 20 from 11am-3pm!

Learn More: luminaryartscenter.com

August 22, 2022

