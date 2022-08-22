Feature: LUMINARY ARTS CENTER OPEN HOUSE at Minnesota Opera

The new Luminary Arts Center, owned and operated by Minnesota Opera, is now open to be explored. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, and fun celebrating the Twin Cities' newly reimagined performing arts and event venue! Experience performances from local artists and learn more about rentals and other offerings in a day of community celebration. Find your light at the Luminary on Saturday, August 20 from 11am-3pm!

Learn More: luminaryartscenter.com

For more information, click the ticket link below