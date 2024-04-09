FROST/NIXON Comes to TheatreX This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreX, in partnership with Landmark Center, has announced an intimate, dynamic production of Frost/Nixon by Peter Morgan - April 12-21, 2024. Performed in Landmark's Ramsey County Room, a historic courtroom, audiences will have a front row seat to one of the most pivotal stories in American politics.

Set between 1974 and 1977, Frost/Nixon shines a light on one of America's most infamous public figures. Following Richard Nixon's fall from grace, resignation from the Presidency, and subsequent pardon, the American people are left searching for answers. The truth the nation so desperately needs may come in the most unlikely place - a "puff piece" interview with lowbrow British talk show host David Frost. The two titans spar in a surprising battle of words and wits.

"Many people are familiar with the 2008 film adaptation of the play starring Frank Langella and Michael Sheen, but this is an opportunity to see the story in an entirely new way," said director Joe Hendren. "It's already a play that isn't produced frequently so this is a rare chance to see it performed, but this intimate setting is going to bring these characters to life." Hendren continued, "Producing this show in a historic courtroom was a significant part of the attraction for me as a director and producer. Richard Nixon never got his day in court to answer for his crimes. We thought we'd change that as we approach the 50th anniversary of his resignation later this year."

Cast

Kjer Whiting as David Frost

Bruce Abas as Richard Nixon

Rob Ward as Jim Reston

John Goodrich as Jack Brennan

Catherine Hansen as Caroline Cushing & others

Daniel Hildebrand as Bob Zelnick & others

Nick Miller as John Birt & others

Jenny Ramirez playing multiple roles in the Ensemble

Joe Hendren playing multiple roles in the Ensemble

Landmark Center - a former federal courthouse, custom house, and U.S. Post Office - is owned by Ramsey County and managed by Minnesota Landmarks. It serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theatre, exhibitions, public forums, and hosts countless special events and is located at 75 5th St. West in downtown Saint Paul, MN.

Performances of Frost/Nixon will be held Fri, Apr. 12 at 7:30pm, Sat, Apr. 13 at 2pm, Sat, Apr. 20 at 2pm, and Sun, Apr. 21 at 2pm. Tickets are available for $30 for adults and $25 for seniors (65+) and students. They can be purchased online at www.theatrex.org. Seating is limited to only 50 per show. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more.