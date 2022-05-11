Duluth Playhouse Supports Bold Choice Theatre Company's Production of BLOOM

Duluth Playhouse is proud to support Bold Choice Theatre Company in their production of Bloom, Friday May 27, 6:00PM at the Family Theatre at the Depot.

Bloom is a beautiful coming of age story of Lily, a young person with a disability in the 1960s through the 1990s. The play follows along as the country and her identity grow. Bloom highlights the complicated and painful history of division in the United States and well as the powerful movements that set the ground work for change and inclusion. Each generation must build off the strides made by those that came before, as well as create a voice and an agenda that is uniquely of their time. This country's history has a strong foundation of rebellion and Bloom takes a look into the everyday rebellions that individuals take when they recognize that change is needed.

BOLD-choice Theatre Company is an outreach theatre program created by CHOICE, unlimited introducing adults with disabilities to the world of theatre and performing arts, encouraging them to further their path as artists. BOLD provides a unique style of theatre performance that allows audiences a chance to share in the talents of individuals with disabilities.

The actors of BOLD-choice Theatre Company primarily include adult individuals living with disabilities. They are a diverse group with a wide range of abilities and independence levels. Some of these actors rely on "Job Coaches" to assist them. Some individuals are more independent and need less support. Both actors and Job Coaches play roles within this production. The beauty of BOLD-choice is that these actors learn to strengthen their assets and discover their talents by challenging themselves to grow as performers.

The cast and crew for Bloom are Clara Sullivan played byAnnelisa Roseen, Karen played byAlex Hautajarvi, Steve played by Chris Wark, Charles played by Dalton Hennen, Rob played by Dan "Jet" Clark, Daniel played by Daniel Hepokoski, Clifford played by Dan Wendt, Raymond played by Donald Sundeen, Frankie played by Eric Sjoblom, Ruthie played by Holly Holmquist, Donna played by Jenny Schilling, Lily Sullivan played by Kate Wallin, Prof. Stanton played by Kevin Ressie, Judy played by Lindsey Dandrea, Ernest Sullivan played by Lloyd Goodman, Edward played by Matt Christen, James played by Michael Truong, Lou Sullivan played by Peter Barnett, Greta played by Rebecca Knighton, Xavier played by Robbie Reedy, Thelma played by Rose Evans, Patricia Sullivan played by Shannon Kaspari, Sunset played by Stephanie Wilcox, Johnny played by Toby Churchill, Michael played by Tyler Persch, and Eugene played by Zach Slocum. Understudies/ Backstage are Becky Gergen and Jesse Hagadorn with Director/Playwright;Annelisa Roseen.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Socially distanced seating is available in the balcony. The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 season will feature The Diary of Anne Frank, Footloose, and Clue. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org.