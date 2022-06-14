Duluth Playhouse Presents Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR.

Duluth Playhouse will present Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR, July 15 - 24, 2022, in the Family Theatre at the Depot.

Based on Roald Dahl's quirky original tale, James and his new friends roll their peach into the ocean and embark on a fantastic voyage that crosses paths with seagulls, sharks, and lands them on top of the Empire State Building! Instead of chopping down the tree like his conniving aunties ask, James discovers a magic potion which makes an old peach grow to an enormous size. Climbing inside, James meets a group of outrageous oversized insects who've made the peach their home. James and his newfound friends decide it's time to leave his aunties behind in search of an incredible journey and a new life.

"I am so excited for these young artists to tell this toe-tapping, magical story," Family Theatre Director Amber Burns enthused, "about a boy, a peach, and an adventurous journey to find home!"

The cast and crew for Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR are;

Clare Boyle - Ladahlord

Baker Anderson - James

Dane Ottjes - Grasshopper

Isaac Lukasavitz - Earthworm

Gwendolyn Evans - Centipede

Katie Hanka - Ladybug

Lyra Tennis Luoma - Spider

Paisley Kern - Spiker

Addy Wheeler - Sponge

Jaz Farkas - Matron Nurse and Ensemble

Cole Ottjes - Billy Bobby-Cop and Ensemble

Tiegen Fryberger - Bobby Bobby-Cop and Ensemble

Anna Staupe - Vagrant - Doreen Driggles and Ensemble

Monty Casperso - Vagrant - Ridgley Rapscallion and Ensemble

Stella Pohl - Vagrant - Chris Cryermouth & Ensemble

Avery Hanka - New Yorker - Bunny Makenzie the Third and Ensemble

Genevieve Evans - New Yorker - Joe and Ensemble

Jayda Farkas - New Yorker - Jake and Ensemble

Salina P Madsen - New Yorker - Lucille Van Kooglestein and Ensemble

Emma Adamski - Reporter - Ida Walters and Ensemble

Jasper Farkas - Hollywood Agent - Buzz and Ensemble

Grace Annis - Ladies Garden Guild and Ensemble

Acelyn Graber - Ladies Garden Guild - Bitsy Botana and Ensemble

The crew working on this epic peach saga are as follows:

Director, Jody Peck

Choreographer, Paige Kohler

Stage Manager, Shinedala Berg

Music Director ,Analise Levesque

Artistic Director, Amber Burns

Camp Assitant, Rianna Ryan

Camp Assitant, Katherine Nelson

Set Design, Emily Crawford

Lighting Design, Lexie Cruz

Costume Design, Erin Muhs

Prop Design, Hannah Monson

Production Manager, Evan Kelly

Technical Director, Aaron Westlund

Producing Artistic Director, Phillip Fazio

Tech Manager, Nick Gosen

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR

Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre

July 15 - 24, 2022

Showtimes: Fri 6pm | Sat 1pm & 6pm | Sun 2pm

ASL interpretation planned for Saturday, July 23rd at 1pm.

Sensory Friendly interpretation on Sunday, July 24th at 10:00am.

Tickets are now on sale for this great Family Theatre show. .

To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555.

The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 season will feature, Footloose, and Clue. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org