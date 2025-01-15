Comedian Trevor Wallace Comes To Hennepin Arts This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hennepin Arts has announced that stand-up comedian, writer and actor Trevor Wallace is bringing his The Alpha Beta Male tour to Minneapolis at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Trevor Wallace is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor. Wallace can be seen just about everywhere on the internet and has collectively built a digital thumbprint of over 2.5 billion views across his social media channels with a following of over 16 million fans collectively. Wallace has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, Barstool Sports, E! News, The L.A. Times, The New York Times, Ad Age, Business Insider, Men’s Health, Buzzfeed and Complex to name a few. Wallace was also voted as a finalist for “Best in Comedy” at the 2020 Shorty Awards.

Wallace has worked with prestigious brands such as Chipotle, Natural Light, BruMate, SeatGeek, G FUEL, OnePlus, Bumble, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Snickers, Monster Energy and many more. Wallace has also toured the U.S. performing at theaters, colleges and comedy clubs including the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, Moontower Comedy Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. This past year Trevor wrapped up his SOLD OUT Theater tour Are You That Guy which was an international success. His first hour long special Pterodactyl, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

