Collide Theatrical Reveals 10th Anniversary Season

Collide Theatrical Dance Company has announced its 10th Anniversary Season, featuring an exciting lineup of innovative dance theater.

Collide Theatrical's season opens in September with The Great Gatsby. Originally produced by Collide in 2018, the company will present an updated version this year. "Not unlike modern-day social media influencers, Jay Gatsby reinvents himself to increase his self-worth through money and materialism," said Regina Peluso, Artistic Director of Collide Theatrical Dance Company. "I'm looking forward to re-imagining this story once again through a modern lens. By creating an inclusive world that reflects America today, we can hold up a mirror to the tragedy and hope encased in our society." The production will feature live music directed by Ben Larson and take place at The Luminary Arts Center in Minneapolis. Collide dancer Patrick Jeffrey (Ordway) will dance the title role.

In February 2024, Collide will stage the world premiere of Hollywood, which tells the compelling and hopeful story of a Hollywood starlet and a political eco-activist struggling for survival in a near-future California that has been ravaged by climate change. Hollywood will run for four weeks at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis and feature dancers Renee Guittar (Chanhassen Dinner Theatres) and Nathan Huberty (National Theatre for Children) in the leading roles.

Collide continues its tradition of spotlighting underrepresented voices with the next installment of their St. Paul-based cabaret series. In the show, titled Journeys, Collide Theatrical dancers will collaborate with local Ukrainian refugees to tell their stories through dance and music.

Collide will also bring back its hit production of Wonderland and tour the mental health-themed production to middle and high schools throughout Minnesota.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, Collide will celebrate its 10th Anniversary with a fundraising gala. The evening will feature silent and live auctions, cocktails, and heavy appetizers, and will culminate with a performance highlighting favorite dance excerpts from the past decade.

Season subscriptions are available for purchase now, with individual tickets going on sale August 1, 2023. For more information, please visit Collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903

