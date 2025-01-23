Children’s Theatre Company to Receive $40,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children’s Theatre Company has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $40,000. This grant will support CTC’s production of the new musical Milo Imagines the World. The NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.



“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including Milo Imagines the World.”



“We are delighted to have the support of the NEA for our new musical Milo Imagines the World, a joint commission in partnership with the Rose Theatre in Omaha, and Chicago Children's Theatre,” said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “The creative team has crafted a beautiful adaptation of Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson's book, and we are so excited to share this story and music with our audiences.”



A Children’s Theatre World Premiere Production

Milo Imagines the World

Book by Terry Guest

Lyrics by Christian Albright

Music by Christian Magby

Based on the Book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson

Published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

Music Direction by Sanford Moore

Choreography by Breon Arzell

Directed by Mikael Burke

A joint commission by The Rose Theater (Omaha, Nebraska), Chicago Children’s Theatre (Chicago, Illinois), and Children’s Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

February 4-March 9, 2025

UnitedHealth Group Stage

Best for all ages!



On a crowded subway, Milo passes the time imagining the lives of the other passengers. See his illustrations brought to spirited life in this world-premiere musical, featuring dynamic new songs ranging from hip hop and pop to country. Ride along with Milo from stop to stop as he begins to understand that first impressions aren’t always accurate, that his older sister Adrienne isn’t always annoying, and that real life can sometimes be even more incredible than an imaginary one.



