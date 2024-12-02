Children’s Theatre Company Will Hold Performing Apprentice Auditions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is actively searching for Non-Equity Actors aged 19 and above to audition for the Performing Apprentice (PA) program for the 2025-26 Season.

The CTC Performing Apprentice program prepares early-career actors to enter the professional theater industry through hands-on experience and mentorship. CTC’s PA Program is one of the most intensive in the nation. PAs have the unique opportunity to perform on our stages alongside our Resident Company members, student actors, and locally, nationally and internationally renowned guest artists. PAs perform in lead roles, ensemble roles, understudying, and participate in readings and workshops of new works. PAs will work closely with student actors on each show as mentors, share a dressing room with student actors, and lead warmups before previews and performances. There are no crew, strike, or other technical requirements. The PA contract for next season is July 2025-June 2026.

BENEFITS: The Children’s Theatre Company Performing Apprentice program is paid. Apprentices are paid a weekly salary of $660, complimentary tickets to all CTC shows, and participate in company health insurance.

