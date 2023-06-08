Children's Theatre Company Announces Performance Apprentices For 2023-2024 Season

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced Antonisia (Nisi) Collins and Keegan Robinson as the Performance Apprentices for the 2023-2024 Season.

CTC's Performing Apprentice Program is the is the nation's leading apprentice program for emerging actors. The program offers a comprehensive opportunity for gifted young actors age 19 and older. Actors from underrepresented communities including, but not limited to, people of color, are especially encouraged to audition.

PAs have the unique opportunity to perform on our stages alongside our resident Acting Company members, equity and non-equity actors, student actors, and locally, nationally and internationally renowned guest artists, who have included Itamar Moses, Philip Dawkins, Lisa Portes, Henry Godinez, Timothy Douglas, Eric Ting, Kia Corthron, Nilo Cruz, Naomi Iizuka, Lloyd Suh, Michael Mahler, Alan Schmuckler, Jerome Hairston, and Cheryl West. PAs perform in named roles and as understudies, and take part in readings and workshops of new works. They participate in workshops on resumes, audition pieces, and techniques for monologues and songs. They also gain experience in other departments at the theatre to help grow their professional development. Performing Apprentices have gone on to prolific careers in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, New York, and other major theatre regions and in some cases, became CTC Acting Company members.

Antonisia (Nisi) Collins comes to CTC from Auburn University where she is completing her BFA in Musical Theatre. She is a singer/dancer/actor who has also worked at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. At Auburn she was Viola in Twelfth Night, Chelle in Detroit 67, Little Red in Into the Woods, Kristine Linde in A Doll's House and Brooklyn in Bring it On.

Keegan Robinson is a recent graduate from the University of Minnesota Theatre Program and has appeared on CTC stages in Corduroy, Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches, Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, as well as with theatre companies across the Twin Cities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nisi and Keegan, two remarkably talented young actors to Children's Theatre Company. These artists bring huge gifts as actor/singers and a tremendous spirit of openness and curiosity. We look forward to having their talents, their dedication and their spirit as part of our upcoming season.”

CTC's 2023-2024 Season of seven productions features two world premieres, Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress and Babble Lab, the international sensation Cookin' from South Korea, the only Minnesota stop of the national tour of The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories from Honolulu Theatre for Youth, the return of last year's sold out production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the 3-time Tony Award-nominated musical A Year With Frog and Toad, and the wildly inventive Alice in Wonderland.

Nisi and Keegan's specific roles within the 2023-2024 Season, as well as complete casting and creative team information, will be announced at a later date.

Full season subscriptions and renewals for the 2023-2024 Season are now on sale and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2247207®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchildrenstheatre.org%2Fshows-and-tickets%2Fsubscribe-and-save%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400.

Currently, the World Premiere of An American Tail the Musical is playing at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage thru June 18, 2023. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation's largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire for more than 250,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the coveted Tony Award for regional theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony nominations (for its production of A Year with Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world-class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC's engagement and learning programs annually serve more than 93,000 young people and their communities through Theatre Arts Training, student matinees, Neighborhood Bridges, and early childhood arts education programs. ACT One is CTC's comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org

