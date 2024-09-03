Cast and Creative Team Set for BEHIND THE SUN at History Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



History Theatre will kick off the 2024-2025 Season with Behind the Sun by Stanley Kipper and Laura Drake. Based on the lives of playwright Stan Kipper's family, experience this story of community, family, and the lengths some had to go through to achieve the American Dream in South Minneapolis. Directed by Richard D. Thompson, Behind the Sun runs September 21- October 13, 2024. All tickets are on sale now!

Obie Kipper has finally found the house of his dreams, but there's one problem: it's 1956 and Obie's dream for the future of his family lies outside his redlined neighborhood, in an all-white neighborhood. With help from an old friend and coworker, Obie puts in motion a sensational scheme to purchase the house. This may either land him in jail or help chart the future for his family and all of Minneapolis.

The cast features Charla Marie Bailey* (Diesel Heart U/S), Darius Dotch* (Not in Our Neighborhood, Parks, Diesel Heart), Jane Froiland* (History Theatre Debut), Joshaviah Kawala (History Theatre Debut), Jim Ramlet (The Defeat of Jesse James, Lord Gordon Gordon, Sweetland, Baby Case), and Scott Witebsky* (History Theatre Debut), *denotes member of Actors Equity

The creative team includes Stanley Kipper (Playwright & Co-Creator), Laura Drake (Playwright & Co-Creator Richard D. Thompson (Director), Rick Polenek (Scenic Designer), Meghan Kent (Costume Designer), Karin Olson# (Lighting Designer), Kirby Moore (Properties Designer), Katherine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Laura Topham* (Stage Manager), Abby Lienhard (Assistant Stage Manager), Elizabeth M. Desotelle (Intimacy Coach), Lee Johnson (Production Manager), Gunther Gullickson (Technical Director), Nick Walberg (Master Electrician), Evan Sima (Lead Carpenter), and Erica Soukup (Scenic Charge Artist).

The title of the play comes from an expression Kipper's mom loved. "My mom would say, 'You look worried. Whatever happened, you don't have to worry about anything. Your love comes from behind the sun. Make sure you share it."

"Behind the Sun" was first staged by the Metro State Theater Program and Theater Underground at Metropolitan State University's Minneapolis Campus in 2019 and History Theatre is thrilled to present this important personal story as the kickoff to the 2024-2025 Season. Please contact Erica Skarohlid (eskarohlid@historytheatre.com) with any media requests such as press tickets, interviews, and photo/video assets. Opening Night is September 21, 2024.

Ticket Information

Tiers 1-5: $25-64. Students: $15. Additional discounts available for seniors and patrons under 30 (must call to purchase). For tickets call 651-292-4323 or visit historytheatre.com. Discount rates for groups of 10 or more. Call 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com to book a group.

Pay What You Can Preview performances: Pre-reserve for $20 or purchase at the door at a Pay What You Can rate. Cash and credit accepted. September 19 and 20, 7:30pm.

Afterthoughts held following Sunday Matinees: September 22 and 29, October 6 and 13. Free and open to all ticketed patrons get closer to the story on stage with a lively post-show talkback. Guests TBA.

Accessibility at History Theatre: History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. http://www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

· Open Captioning: Saturday October 12th 2:00pm and Sunday October 13th 2:00pm.

