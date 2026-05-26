Cast Set for COME FROM AWAY at Guthrie Theater This Summer

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The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Come From Away, by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Kent Gash. Come From Away begins previews on Saturday, June 6, opens Thursday, June 11 and will play through Sunday, August 9 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. Single and group tickets are now on sale exclusively through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are also available on select dates.

Based on true events following 9/11, this acclaimed musical tells the story of a small town in Canada that welcomed thousands of stranded airline travelers into their homes and lives. Sankoff and Hein visited Gander, Newfoundland, on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 and conducted extensive interviews, gathering stories that inspired the show. Come From Away made its world premiere in 2015 in a co-production by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Rep and was subsequently presented at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. The show would later open on Broadway in 2017, where it received a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical and ran for more than 1,600 performances over five years. Come From Away also had a four-year run on London’s West End and a seven-year North American tour that ended in May 2025.

This hopeful musical begins on September 11, 2001, shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration shuts down U.S. airspace in response to terrorist attacks in New York City, forcing all inbound planes to find alternate destinations. In total, 38 planes are diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, and the hospitable residents of the small Canadian town greet all 7,000 passengers with food, clothing and open hearts. By the time the “plane people” depart, defenses are down, romance blooms and lifelong friendships are formed.

The cast of Come From Away includes Evan Balasubramaniam (Guthrie: debut) as Kevin J. and Others, Kate Beahen (Guthrie: debut) as Janice and Others, Katie Bradley (Guthrie: Murder on the Orient Express, A Christmas Carol, Guys and Dolls) as Hannah and Others, Jennifer Grimm (Guthrie: debut) as Beulah and Others, Matthew Hall (Guthrie: debut) as Bob and Others, Jon Andrew Hegge (Guthrie: Cabaret, A Christmas Carol, Guys and Dolls) as Oz and Others, Justin Keyes (Guthrie: Guys and Dolls, The Cocoanuts) as Kevin T. and Others, Jim Lichtscheidl (Guthrie: Twelfth Night, Uncle Vanya, Clybourne Park) as Nick and Others, Ann Michels (Guthrie: BAD NEWS! i was there…, Sunday in the Park With George, The Cocoanuts) as Diane and Others, Eric Morris (Guthrie: Guys and Dolls) as Claude and Others, Soara-Joye Ross (Guthrie: debut) as Beverley and Others, and Angela Timberman (Guthrie: The Tempest, Guys and Dolls, As You Like It) as Bonnie and Others.

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