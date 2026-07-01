Review: THE R&B TOUR - STARRING USHER RAYMOND & CHRIS BROWN at U.S. Bank Stadium

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Usher and Chris Brown brought The R&B Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday night, and if there was one thing the show didn't lack, it was entertainment. For nearly three hours, the two artists traded sets, teamed up for several songs, and kept the energy high from beginning to end.

The night kicked off with both of them performing "Party" together before Usher launched into crowd favorites like "Yeah!," "Caught Up," and "U Don't Have to Call." It didn't take long for the entire stadium to be singing along. Usher has a way of making a stadium feel surprisingly intimate, and his mix of smooth vocals, charisma, and effortless dancing reminded everyone why he's remained one of R&B's biggest stars for so long. Hearing songs like "Burn," "Climax," and "Confessions" live was a highlight of the night.

Chris Brown brought a completely different energy once he took over the stage. His performance was nonstop, packed with choreography that looked just as demanding as it did effortless. Whether he was performing "Run It," "Wall to Wall," "Loyal," "Go Crazy," or "Forever," he barely seemed to slow down. His slower songs, including "With You," "Don't Judge Me," and "Say Goodbye," gave the audience a chance to sing every word before the tempo picked right back up.

One of the biggest surprises came when Mario made an unannounced appearance. The crowd erupted as he walked on stage, and hearing him perform a few of his hits was a fun throwback that fit perfectly with the rest of the evening.

The production matched the scale of the music. At one point, a car rolled onto the stage, adding another unexpected moment to an already over-the-top production. There were also performers flying high above the stage, huge video screens, creative lighting, and dancers who seemed to be involved in nearly every song. The choreography throughout the entire show was one of the standout parts of the night and made every performance feel bigger than just a concert.

The moments when Usher and Chris Brown shared the stage were some of the night's best. Songs like "Back to Sleep (Remix)," "It Depends (Remix)," and the closing performance of "New Flame" felt like genuine event moments, with the crowd fully invested from start to finish.

By the time the final song ended, it was hard to believe how many hits had been packed into one night. Between the surprise appearance by Mario, the incredible production, the dancers, aerial performances, and two artists with catalogs full of songs that defined an era, The R&B Tour gave Minneapolis a night that fans won't forget anytime soon.

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