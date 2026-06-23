Video: MY ÁNTONIA Trailer Debuts for Theater Latté Da World Premiere
The Latté Da-commissioned production traces the immigrant experience on the Great Plains through an indie folk score.
A new trailer for MY ÁNTONIA, the world premiere musical at Theater Latté Da in Minneapolis, offers a first look at the Latté Da-commissioned production, which has been extended through July 19 at the historic Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE. The clip arrives as the show continues its run following strong audience response.
MY ÁNTONIA is adapted from Willa Cather's classic novel, with a book by Noah Brody and music and lyrics by The Kilbanes. The production was conceived by Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses. The story follows the lifelong friendship between orphan boy Jim Burden and Ántonia Shimerda, daughter of a Bohemian immigrant family, tracing the immigrant experience on the Great Plains at the turn of the 20th century. The production is directed by Jessie Austrian and choreographed by Joey Miller, with music direction by Jason Hansen.
The cast includes Spencer Chandler, Will Dusek, Bradley Greenwald, Emily Gunyou Halaas, Anna Hashizume, Lillian Hochman, Sara Masterson, Tom Reed, James Rodriguez, Em Adam Rosenberg, Maddox Tabalba and Sally Wingert. Theater Latté Da describes the work as a celebration of resilience and the contributions of immigrants to American identity, timed to the nation's 250th anniversary.
BroadwayWorld previously reported on the extension and has also published a review of the production, which called it one of the strongest world premieres to debut at Latté Da in years.
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