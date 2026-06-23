Cast and Creative Team Set for Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at Guthrie Theater

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The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Private Lives by Noël Coward, directed by David Ivers. Private Lives begins previews on Saturday, July 18, opens on Thursday, July 23 and will play through Sunday, August 23 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

Director David Ivers said, “The characters in Private Lives live out loud. They are deliciously intelligent and insanely human, driven by a fundamental need to connect. I’m honored to help spread laughter and joy while exploring the complexity of relationships in Noël Coward’s expertly crafted comedy.”

Private Lives is considered Noël Coward’s most famous and enduring work, and it is often regarded as the high point of his career both commercially and artistically. A comedy of social manners and romantic relationships, the play features engaging character psychology and witty dialogue while humorously deflating the pretensions of socialite life during the 1920s and 1930s. Coward famously wrote the play in only four days and starred in the first production alongside Gertrude Lawrence and Laurence Olivier. Private Lives was a critical and audience sensation when it premiered in 1930, and its sparkling dialogue and witty repartee have ensured its ongoing success, as it continues to be revived at theaters around the world.

At the start of this quick-witted comedy, divorcees Elyot and Amanda have called it quits. It wasn’t that they didn’t adore each other — their union was just too tempestuous for their own good. Five years later, they’re both on marriage number two and honeymooning at a popular resort town in France with their new spouses, Sibyl and Victor, who remain unconvinced that the flames between the former dynamic duo have fizzled. When the couples discover they are vacationing at the same hotel, insults and romantic sparks fly until everyone is caught in the emotional crossfire and forced to follow their hearts. This delicious will-they-won’t-they comedy will have you rooting for the lovers and leave you laughing the whole way home.

The cast of Private Lives includes Bradley Beahen (Guthrie: debut) as Piano Player/Louis, Dustin Bronson (Guthrie: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The History Plays, Hamlet) as Victor Prynne, William Connell (Guthrie: debut) as Elyot Chase, Nikki Massoud (Guthrie: English) as Sibyl Chase and Laura Odeh (Guthrie: debut) as Amanda Prynne.

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