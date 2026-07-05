Review: BLITHE SPIRIT at Theatre In The Round

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Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit has lost none of its appeal. More than 80 years after its premiere, its mix of dry wit, marital comedy, and supernatural chaos still finds an audience, especially in Theatre in the Round's engaging production.

The story begins with a simple idea that quickly spirals out of control. Novelist Charles Condomine invites the eccentric Madame Arcati to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for a new book. Instead, she accidentally summons the ghost of Charles' first wife, Elvira. Charles can see and hear her, but no one else can, leaving his current wife, Ruth, to wonder if her husband has completely lost his mind.

James Lane handles Charles' growing desperation with confidence, finding humor in the character's increasingly impossible situation without making him merely frantic. Megan Blakeley's Ruth is practical and poised, and her mounting frustration feels genuine rather than exaggerated. Their exchanges give the production much of its comic spark.

Dani Pazurek brings warmth and mischief to Elvira. Rather than playing the ghost as simply mischievous, she gives the character an easy charm that makes her lingering presence understandable, even when she's causing endless trouble.

Janice Stone is a memorable Madame Arcati. Full of enthusiasm and absolute certainty in her own abilities, she makes the character wonderfully eccentric while avoiding broad caricature. The séance scene is one of the evening's strongest moments and sets the comic tone for everything that follows.

David Rinzema and Lori Constable provide solid support as Dr. and Mrs. Bradman, while Hailey Zeissler adds several well-timed moments of humor as Edith, the household maid.

The technical elements work together seamlessly. Thomas L. Valach's drawing room set creates an elegant setting for the action, while Mark Kieffer's lighting effectively separates the ordinary from the supernatural. Warren Sampson's sound design adds subtle atmosphere without drawing attention to itself, and John A. Woskoff's costumes suit both the period and the personalities of the characters.

Director Dann Peterson keeps the action moving at a steady pace and wisely trusts Coward's script. The laughs come from the performances and the precision of the dialogue rather than forced comic business. That approach allows the humor to build naturally as the situation becomes more ridiculous.

The production never tries to modernize the play or overcomplicate it. Instead, it lets Coward's sharp writing take center stage, reminding audiences why Blithe Spirit has remained one of the playwright's most frequently performed comedies.

For anyone looking for an evening of clever humor, memorable performances, and classic British comedy, Theatre in the Round's Blithe Spirit is well worth the visit before it closes on July 12.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo by Tom Taintor

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