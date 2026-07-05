Review: MUSIC GOES ROUND AND AROUND at Peanuts Showplace Stage

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One of the hidden gems at Valleyfair this summer is Music Goes Round and Around at the Peanuts Showplace Stage. It's an entertaining live show that's perfect for families, music fans, or anyone looking to take a break from the rides.

The story follows Sally Brown as she gets help with a music history assignment from Schroeder, the Peanuts gang, and even Snoopy. Together, they take the audience on a journey through different eras of music, celebrating how styles have changed over the years.

The setlist features a little something for everyone. The cast performs classics like "Hound Dog," "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)," and "Rockytop Tennessee," along with country favorites and other familiar songs that have the audience clapping and singing along. The variety keeps the show moving, and each musical era gets its own moment to shine.

What really makes the production stand out is the cast's enthusiasm. Their vocals are strong, the choreography is energetic, and they do a great job bringing the Peanuts characters to life. The humor, audience interaction, and music make it just as enjoyable for adults as it is for kids.

It's easy to walk past the theater on your way to the next roller coaster, but this is one show that's worth making time for. Music Goes Round and Around is a fun, feel-good production that adds even more entertainment to a day at Valleyfair.

Music Goes Round and Around is playing now through August 30, 2026, at the Peanuts Showplace Stage at Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minnesota. Performances are held most days, with Wednesdays as the show's regular day off.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below

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