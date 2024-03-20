CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Duluth Playhouse Underground in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Duluth Playhouse Underground will present Constellations, a spell-binding love story, running April 11 - 27, 2024 at The Lab. Set against the backdrop of the multiverse, Nick Payne’s brilliantly crafted play will prompt audiences to reflect on the profound interplay between the decisions we make and the forces that shape our lives.

After theoretical physicist Marianne and beekeeper Roland meet at a backyard barbeque, their lives cascade into an unimaginable tapestry of potentialities. They fall madly in love, or perhaps they don’t. Maybe they break up, and when they run into each other at a dance class, Marianne reveals that she's now engaged to someone else and that's that. They might get married, or it’s possible their time together is tragically short. Roland and Marianne’s romance plays out over a myriad of possible lifetimes, capturing the extraordinary richness of the human experience.

Actors Alyson Enderle and Jess Hughes will alternate as Marianne, while Phillip Hoelscher and Hunter Ramsden will take turns playing Roland. This dual casting not only presents a captivating challenge for the performers but also amplifies the play's overarching themes.

Director Justin Peck says, “Constellations explores the many paths of a relationship between two people, Marianne and Roland, and invites us to reflect on how choice and circumstance shape not just their journey, but ours as well. We're extending this concept—how past actions and inactions lead to the present moment—to the audience by introducing four distinct cast variations. The night you choose will impact your experience, offering a sneak peek at alternate versions of Marianne and Roland with each performance. This makes every show a unique exploration of life’s ‘what-ifs.’”