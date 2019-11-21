CMA Visits Twin Cities With Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen & Brad Tursi, Joined By Josh Osborne

The Country Music Association visited Minneapolis-St. Paul Wednesday, Nov. 20 with hit songwriters Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi of reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion and fellow top tunesmith Josh Osborne. While in the Twin Cities area, the group met with music students and teachers from Columbia Heights High School (CHHS) as part of U.S. Bank's Community Possible giving and engagement platform and its Places to Play partnership with the CMA Foundation, followed by a CMA Songwriters Series Presented by U.S. Bank performance at Ordway Music Theater.



The CMA Foundation partnership with U.S. Bank has forged a $250,000 grant, a portion of which will benefit Columbia Heights Public School's (CHPS) new band room, where U.S. Bank employees spent the day painting the newly constructed space. Funds will also provide recording and video conferencing for the new band room, professional development for performing arts teachers, instrument storage cabinets and the sponsorship of a New York City music study seminar. Osborne, Ramsey, Rosen and Tursi visited the school's performing arts studio where they led students in a songwriting Q&A panel.



Following the interactive session, CHPS presented Certificates of Appreciation to both CMA Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Kerns and U.S. Bank Foundation Executive Vice President Chief Social Responsibility Officer and President Reba Dominski. To show their gratitude, the CHHS marimba band performed two songs for the songwriters and representatives from U.S. Bank and the CMA Foundation.



That evening, the songwriters took part in a performance to a packed crowd, sharing the stories behind their songs at Ordway Music Theater. During the show, student songwriter Sophie Kuether, a 15-year-old freshman from CHHS had the opportunity to perform her original song "Don't Quit On Me," receiving the first standing ovation of the evening.



See below for the evening's full setlist.



Setlist:

Josh Osborne - "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16" (recorded by Keith Urban)

Brad Tursi - "A Guy Walks Into A Bar" (recorded by Tyler Farr)

Trevor Rosen - "Neon" (recorded by Chris Young)

Matthew Ramsey - "Say You Do" (recorded by Dierks Bentley)

Josh Osborne - "Drinkin' Problem" (recorded by Midland)

Brad Tursi - "Almost September"

Trevor Rosen - "I Met A Girl" (recorded by William Michael Morgan)

Matthew Ramsey - "Make You Miss Me" (recorded by Sam Hunt)

Sophie Kuether - "Don't Quit On Me"

Josh Osborne - "Hotel Key" (recorded by Old Dominion)

Brad Tursi - "Light It Up" (recorded by Luke Bryan)

Trevor Rosen - "Better Dig Two" (recorded by The Band Perry)

Matthew Ramsey - "One Man Band" (recorded by Old Dominion)

Josh Osborne - "Get Along" (recorded by Kenny Chesney)

Brad Tursi - "Save It For A Rainy Day" (recorded by Kenny Chesney)

Trevor Rosen - "Come Back To Me" (recorded by Keith Urban)

Matthew Ramsey - "Some People Do" (recorded by Old Dominion)

Josh Osborne - "Body Like A Back Road" (recorded by Sam Hunt)

Brad Tursi - "Where You Been"

Trevor Rosen - "Sangria" (recorded by Blake Shelton)

Matthew Ramsey - "Make It Sweet" (recorded by Old Dominion)

Photo Credit: Electric Machine/CMA





