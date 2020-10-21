You will have until midnight on November 7th to view the presentation.

The Brainerd Community Theatre presents Scotland Road.

A young woman is discovered floating on an iceberg in the North Atlantic. When rescued, she speaks only one word: 'Titanic!' In Jeffrey Hatcher's chilling play, see what lies beneath the surface of this mystery.

Jesse Brutscher plays the role of John. Brutscher if familiar to local theatre audiences for numerous roles in nearly every area community theatre. Maren Goff Martin plays Halbrech; she was last seen on the BCT stage in the production of 'A Few Good Men.' Macy Judd is The Young Woman. Judd appeared in the BCT summer theatre musical 'The Marvelous Wonderettes.' Miss Kittle is portrayed by veteran actor Barb McColgan who has delighted area audiences in many varied roles.

Please Note: ticket purchase represents a license for home viewing of the production between November 4 and November 7. Tickets sold are per household, not per person. a??

The link for this presentation will be emailed on November 3rd for all advanced ticket sales. Tickets purchased after November 3rd will be sent the link within 24 hours of purchase. Ticket sales will end Saturday, November 7th at 5 p.m. You will have until midnight on November 7th to view the presentation. Please allow 90 minutes for view time and check your email "junk" if have not received the emailed link.

